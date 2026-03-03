Olakunle Churchill marked his son King Andre’s 10th birthday with a surprising public display

The businessman made a billboard at Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge featuring photos of him, Tonto Dikeh, and their son

Tonto Dikeh came forward to share a brief but appreciative response to the gesture, gaining the attention of many

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has reacted to a public display by her ex-husband, businessman Olakunle Churchill, who celebrated their son’s 10th birthday in a grand way.

Churchill recently shared a photo on his Instagram story of a billboard at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge in Lagos, featuring pictures of himself, Tonto Dikeh, and their son, King Andre.

The billboard also prominently displayed a solo picture of the birthday celebrant.

In the post, Churchill described the billboard as a gift to commemorate King Andre’s milestone, offering prayers and wishes for his son’s long life and prosperity.

Reacting to the gesture, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram story to show appreciation, writing:

“This is so thoughtful, thank you.”

The public display has drawn attention online, as fans praise the couple for showing unity and thoughtfulness in celebrating their child despite their separation.

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh abandoned her famed brand name 'King' in a surprise announcement, sparking reactions online.

On Monday, March 2, 2026, Tonto, who used to be known for her bold "King Tonto" persona amid past controversies like divorce and addiction struggles, announced that she was dropping the title in obedience to the Holy Spirit

The mother of one revealed she would prefer to be addressed as "Evangelist Tonto," "The Woman of God," "Tonto Dikeh," "Aunty Tonto," or "Big T" going forward.

She revealed it was part of her transformation from "a mess to a message."

This declaration aligned with her recent deepening faith journey. Recall that in December 2025, the actress testified about her salvation.

In February 2026, she graduated from Pastor Jerry Eze's discipleship class as she embraced a new spiritual turnaround.

"In obedience to the Holy Spirit, I will no longer be addresed as ‘King Tonto Dikeh.’ You can call me ‘The Woman of God,’ ‘Evangelist Tonto.’ I'm going from a mess to a message," she said in a video.

Tonto and Olakunle Churchill spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tomiviv said:

"Wahala for who go marry person husband 😂😂😂😂😂."

timz_lily said:

"She is like a brother to him 🙌."

_dee__deee said:

"When I said both are still in love una thick say I didn’t see what I was saying."

ifenkili_ruth

"Be like this Churchill no like peace… I love it."

balogunayoolaf_brat said:

"Okay okay. E be like say me sef don forgive Oga Churchill bayi😂😂😂 This is a worthy one. He definitely missed his family ❤️❤️❤️."

somtodeb said:

"Aunty Rosa manage!!!!!!!!!!!!! They will press your neck small but manage."

ruthbanks1

"What a time to be alive 😅."

ogeashley said:

"Well the disrespect was loud then he should make it louder."

suaveskin.co said:

"Make second wife drown in the pool of patience o… this one pass make she drink water of patience 😂😂."

chibabyoflife said:

"Daddy freeze Dey set him ring light now 😂."

suss_zzy said:

"Ah, queen of all queens no go ventilate so?"

Rosy Meurer reacts to marriage crisis rumour

Legit.ng had reported that Rosy Meurer had continued to respond to rumours that her marriage to Olakunle Churchill is troubled over his ex-wife’s recent move.

Tonto Dikeh, the businessman’s ex-wife, recently reconciled with him as they both celebrated their son’s birthday.

Many social media users dragged Rosy over her post, noting that her body language suggests she may indeed be troubled

