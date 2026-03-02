A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after sharing a glimpse into her life as an Uber driver living in Lagos

In a video posted via her official account, she captured herself preparing for work on a particular day and heading out

Massive reactions trailed her video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A Nigerian lady recently shared a snippet of her daily life as a female driver, and the video garnered attention on social media.

The clip captured a clear glimpse into the realities of working in Lagos state, Nigeria, as a female Uber driver.

Lady who works as an Uber driver in Lagos shares her work routine. Photo credit: @femaleuberdriver/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Female Uber driver posts rare video

In the video, she showed her morning routine before heading out for work, sparking massive reactions among online users.

The lady, known as @femaleuberdriver on TikTok, documented her preparation for another day on the job as an Uber driver, capturing her movement from home to the driver's seat.

She noted how the job gets stressful sometimes and how some customers tend to forget some of their items in her car.

"A day in my life as a female Uber driver living in Lagos," she captioned the post.

Female Uber driver in Lagos increases many on TikTok. Photo credit: @femaleuberdriver/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail female Uber driver's post

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Milicious_kitchen said:

"You will succeed, customers will not stress you, you shall always be favored on the road, you shall never have any accident, you’ll always be help nne you’re so beautiful and brave and I’m proud of you stranger."

@Big Timah said:

"You’re doing great but why you Dey tag vdm and tunde na that one I no understand."

@Chantel efriman said:

"A female bolt driver carried me here in calabar she was so welcome very humble and her car was so neat Ac through out my ride. I want her again."

@O said:

"Go girl!!!!!!!! So shy to drive mine so I gave a driver. This takes so much guts and thanks to everyone making the trips encouraging for her."

@Omalicha said:

"I owe you a free lash, you’re beautiful. I base in owerri incase whenever you come around."

@Glamour_La_Zinny reacted:

"My sister is also a female uber driver here In lagos. She went viral recently too. May God keep blessing u all for the hardwork and risk. Cheers."

@Alltime_funto said:

"I did this in Akure some years back. Meet lot of different people but the money was worth it then petrol was around 110 o I enjoyed myself sha some will even offer more money themselves some will even give me food and drinks especially those owanbe passengers."

@Maison Trèschique commented:

"Hi pretty girl it seems you just started so we have a platform and organization of female drivers. It is called Ladies On Wheel association of Nigeria . if you wanna join you’re welcome so that we can put you through what to expect during the cause of this new journey. Thank you."

