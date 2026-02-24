A Nigerian lady was facing a looming visa deadline, with only 10 days left before it expired, and she was really disturbed about it

However, in an exciting turn of events, her visa issue was resolved at the eleventh hour, a development she attributed to God's intervention

This fortunate outcome brought her immense relief and joy, and she took to her official TikTok account to celebrate

Lady over the moon as her visa wishes gets resolved. Photo credit: @GeneralFey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady rejoices over visa resolution

The lady, known on TikTok as @GeneralFey, took to the platform to express her gratitude for the sudden change in fortunes.

Her post announcing the development garnered attention, with many praising the fortunate turn of events.

According to her social media post, the visa issue had been a source of great distress, but the favourable outcome brought immense relief.

She attributed the resolution to a God's intervention, expressing her thankfulness about the positive outcome.

In her words:

"10 days to my visa expiring and God came through for me. What a way to start the new year."

Lady shares what happened to her visa just 10 days to expiry. Photo credit: @GeneralFey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady celebrates visa resolution

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@oluwatoyosibiolat said:

"Hallelujah. I join the heavenly to worship. God on this testimony. The ground you are in shall be peaceful. What God cannot do does not exist! Congratulations."

@black beauty said:

"What God cannot do does not exist. Ur testimony is permanent my sister."

@Mujeedat_Ayomide said:

"Congratulations stranger. I have hope that God will come through for me too."

@Jasmine said:

"Big congratulations to you, please God I want to testify to good news too concerning COS."

@Fabulous_Starr reacted:

"Congratulations, this will be my Friend dancing soon IJN."

@Academic Ace Writer Backup said:

@Gifty Favour said:

@JB ||Makeup artist in Ajah:

"Joke with God at your own risk."

@Mindset Daily said:

@Magdlyn Omoifo said:

"Thank you Jesus. Indeed God is a present help in times of need. Hallelujah!!!"

@Bimsy added:

"Congratulations. I pray God come through for me as well."

@smarttt said:

"I pray God does mine for me too."

