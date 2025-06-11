Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, and his wife have turned heads on social media as they anticipate their 17th wedding anniversary

The celebrity couple, who often act like newlyweds, shared a video from their 10th anniversary

In the video, Obi Cubana was asked to kiss his wife passionately, igniting roars and happy cheers from the crowd

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see a video of Obi Cubana and his wife Lush Eby from their 10th wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple, who have been in the public eye and sometimes become victims of controversy, always turn heads whenever they pop up online.

Obi Cubana and Wife set to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana, who never shies away from professing the extent of his love for his wife, took to social media to share a clip from their 10th wedding anniversary as they anticipate their 17th. The clip sparked a hilarious reaction on social media after they were asked to kiss each other.

The video, taken seven years ago, saw Obi Cubana and his wife looking slightly chubbier than they currently are.

Obi Cubana and his wife Ebele, got married on June 14, 2008 and they still cannot get enough of each other.

In the caption, he wrote:

"Counting down to our anniversary. It's our anniversary week, guys❤️❤️ Loving you has been the best thing ever, Shugah. Can't seem to get over this video. This was on our 10th anniversary 😂😂😂."

See the video here:

Fans celebrate as Obi Cubana, wife anticipate 17th anniversary

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@bb_tastykitchen said:

"Omo why IG no get voice note🤣🤣? This lgbo interpreter bu no drama😂😂😂😂. I enjoy watching this. Happy anniversary in addy to you & yours."

@obi_cubana said:

"Chai, now I'm shy!!🙈🤣🤣😍😍😍."

@ceoluscioushair said:

"Congratulations wishing you more blissful years together."

@gallant_chic said:

"I witness this life 😂😂😂😂😂 Mmimi onu."

Fans react as Obi Cubana and his wife Ebele share kissing clip from their 10th wedding anniversary. Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

@iam_hamara said:

"I love how Dr. extended from the mouth downwards 😂😂😂."

@uju_chidimma said:

"This really cracked me. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Watched thrice already."

@maggie.prince said:

"Here am again ❤️❤️your odogwu loves you loudly your blessed ❤️❤️am just smiling from. @Kenya."

@chinenye_luxury_collection1 said:

"Abeg make this year kiss deep pass this one😂😂😂,I love love💗 ❤️."

@jayni_fer said:

"This couple 🔥❤️❤️. I love the example they are setting. You can be rich and still love and adore your wife as a man. 😍."

@chefnshopper said:

"I don’t understand Igbo, but that Igbo interpreter made this more interesting and beautiful. It was indeed a beautiful watch 😍🥹❤️."

@dearest_zinny said:

"This love is forever in Jesus name. Amen. My favorite celebrity couple."

Obi Cubana reminisces on his Lavish 50th birthday

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana has completely turned a deaf ear to the noise of naysayers online.

The popular socialite was insulted and dragged online after he publicly declared his real next of kin following his adopted son’s claim to the title.

Following the drama, Obi Cubana went online to share a video from his luxury 50th birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng