Cubana Chiefpriest has shared a video from his recent visit to Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri

In a clip, the socialite shared plans to pay the school fees of 1000 students, among others, courtesy of the City Boy Movement

Chiefpriest also threw subtle shade at opposition group, Village Boy Movement, sparking reactions online

Socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, recently stormed the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo state, with some members of City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu group.

The video shared on Chiefpriest's official Instagram page showed a massive crowd turning up to welcome the socialite and his team to the tertiary institution.

Aside from thrilling the students with a live stage performance, Chiefpriest, who is the City Boy Movement director in Imo, announced plans to pay the school fees of 1,000 students. He also revealed that he gave the school buses courtesy of Tinubu's support group.

Throwing shades at Village Boy Movement, a pro-Peter Obi group, Chiefpriest, addressing the students said,

“School fees na water. How can you be a village boy? You can only be a city boy. If I can pay school fees for 1,000 students, give you and your council of elders buses courtesy of the City Boy Movement, and give about 12 people ₦1 million each all by myself, imagine what I’ll do with the government. I’m not here to beg you for votes.”

In a caption of the video, the socialite added,

"With @cityboy.movement_hq Education, Empowerment & Entertainment Na Water💦 I Love You So Much @fedpolynekede We Are In This🖤 For Life✌️ IMSU."

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest at Nekede Polytechnic is below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest storms Nekede Polytechnic

Reacting, some netizens applauded the socialite for the crowd he pulled up, others criticised Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged attempt to secure votes for Tinubu's re-election with money.

nnaemekah_ugwu said:

"Even students."

officialdcn reacted:

"Akpa amu is capitalising on hunger in the campus to show popularity. Ewu."

peter_cyrus18 said:

"I have only one question for nigerian students…. They promise to pay sch fees for 1000 students, fine and good… now what’s gonna be ur faith after the sch fees… they are telling you that paying for one time school fees is an empowerment.. and you guys are jubilating… what happens to scholarships."

dr_bright_hd reacted:

"They will collect money from you and still vote Peter obi.. Peter obi will still loose out of rigging Deep down you know this…. Stop stressing you self."

caladuru said:

"They only empower during elections..We are already captured."

_mandyweb said:

"I dey laugh who wan control Nigerians from online. Them go say different thing online and do their mind offline trust Nigerians at your risk

emmy366700 reacted:

"Omo all this students no get sense Aswr 🥲, na dem go still suffer am."

Chiefpriest sends message to rival group

Legit.ng previously reported that Cubana Chiefpriest sent a bold message to the Village Boy Movement, a pro-Peter Obi group ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He bragged about how City Boy Movement would convert the opposition followers through empowerment programs.

"I Went Back Home For The First Time As A City Boy & The Rest Is History. I Hear Say Dem Don Get Village Boys I Dey Wait For Una For Street Make I Use @cityboy.movement_hq Empowerment Convert Una," Cubana said.

