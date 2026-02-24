Real Madrid player Dean Huijsen has received backlash after sharing a controversial post on social media

The Spanish club has responded to the accusation a few days after battling with an alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Jr

Fans across the globe have flooded social media to address the incident in the wake of the recent global abuse of players

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen has issued an unreserved apology following backlash over a recent social media post.

The Spanish defender shared a video on Instagram that sparked criticism from football fans around the world.

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen admits to reposting a racial comment on Instagram amid racial abuse on Vinicius Jr. Photo by: Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

This comes less than a week after Vinicius Junior was allegedly racially abused by Benfica defender Gianluca Prestianni.

Dean Hujsen of racism

Netherlands-born defender Dean Huijsen has been accused of racially abusing Asian people, following a post he reshared on his Instagram.

According to Diario AS, the 20-year-old reposted an image that Chinese users described as racist for referencing the shape of Asian people’s eyes. The content of the now-deleted post read:

"Even the Chinese call him 'Chinese' and 'You could blindfold him with dental floss".

The Spanish international apologised via Real Madrid's Weibo account, explaining that he unintentionally reposted the reel with the offensive comment. He wrote:

“I sincerely APOLOGISE to my Chinese friends. I previously unintentionally re-posted a reel with content that included offensive messages. It was totally by mistake, and I regret the discomfort it has caused.”

Weibo is one of the biggest social media platforms in China, with over 582 million monthly active users.

The 20-time European Champions and Huijsen have not released a statement in any of their other social media outlets, provoking criticism from Chinese fans, per ESPN.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of fans following the reposting of a racial post by Dean Huijsen. Read them below:

@GZhan57 said:

"Has Huijsen addressed this anywhere outside of Weibo? The repost happened on his Instagram, but the 'apology' is buried only on a Chinese platform in Chinese. No statement on his IG, nothing on the club's main accounts. This feels way too dismissive."

Chinese fans are calling for the provisional suspension of Real Madrid star Dean Huijsen by the Spanish authorities and UEFA. Photo by: Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

@insanespotter wrote:

"Apology not accepted. Every time we say Real Madrid players and their fans are the worst when it comes to racism, you all act shocked. Now watch them conveniently disappear from this post."

@wjl0329 added:

"A perfunctory and insincere apology is unacceptable. Particularly, Real Madrid's tacit approval of this attitude contradicts the club's proclaimed stance on eliminating discrimination, revealing a hypocritical behavior.

@SLBSLBSLB1904 said:

"He's not gonna be punished? In other case, without any proof a player is suspended.

Huijsen deliberately racist gesture and nothing happens. Madrid culture."

@RFang25900 wrote:

"A quote is simply not enough. We don't even know if it really came out from his mouth. We want him to apologise in person and get punishment like the guy in vini's case. If not, this shows how racist and double-standard the club is."

UEFA suspends Gianluca Prestianni

Legit.ng earlier reported that UEFA suspended Gianluca Prestianni for the Champions League Round of 16 playoff match between Real Madrid and Benfica.

The suspension is without prejudice pending the completion of the investigation after he allegedly racially abused Vinicius Jr in the first leg.

