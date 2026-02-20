The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy opened applications for the 2026 National Girls in ICT Competition, inviting girls nationwide to participate and showcase their digital creativity

The Ministry stated that selected teams of girls aged 10–16 would receive structured training and mentorship to build digital skills and confidence

The Ministry announced that participants could win prizes including laptops and tablets while gaining practical experience in technology

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has officially opened applications for the 2026 National Girls in ICT Competition, a nationwide initiative aimed at closing the gender gap in technology.

The announcement comes via the Ministry’s verified social media channels, inviting girls across Nigeria to participate and showcase their digital creativity.

Applications for the 2026 National Girls in ICT Competition open as the Ministry pushes to close Nigeria’s tech gender gap. Photo credit: @FMCIDENigeria

Source: Twitter

Empowering young girls in ICT

The announcement made via X, noted that the programme targets girls aged 10–16 (from JS1 to SS3), encouraging them to form teams of 2–3 to develop innovative technology solutions addressing challenges in Agriculture, Education, or Health.

Selected teams will receive structured training and mentorship to build critical digital skills and confidence.

A statement from the Ministry read:

"Applications are now open for the 2026 National Girls in ICT Competition. This is part of our commitment to empowering young girls and closing the gender gap in ICT," the Ministry said.

Exciting prizes and opportunities

Participants stand a chance to win a range of prizes including laptops, tablets, and other technology resources.

The competition also offers an opportunity for young girls to gain practical experience in technology, fostering innovation and problem-solving from an early age.

The Ministry further emphasised:

"We look forward to your innovative ideas! Ensure all information provided is accurate and complete, and that school approval and parent or guardian consent accompany each application," the statement added.

How to apply

Applications are team-based, with each group limited to a single submission. Interested participants can register through this link.

The Ministry encourages girls from all states, including Abia, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, FCT (Abuja), and beyond, to participate, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and nationwide representation.

Fostering innovation for the future

The National Girls in ICT Programme represents a strategic effort by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to cultivate technological literacy among young girls, ensuring the next generation of Nigerian women are equipped to thrive in the digital economy.

Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications invites girls nationwide to apply for the 2026 National Girls in ICT Competition to boost female participation in technology. Photo credit: @FMCIDENigeria

Source: Getty Images

"By encouraging girls to solve real-world problems through ICT, we are nurturing a generation of innovators who will shape the future of Nigeria," the Ministry concluded.

Participants are urged to act quickly and submit their team applications before the competition closes, securing their chance to be part of Nigeria’s growing community of female tech leaders.

FG opens registration to give 6,122 youths

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, has a new financing initiative for youth-led businesses.

The scheme will give 6,122 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access to single-digit interest loans under the SMEDAN Inspire, Create, Start, Scale (ICSS) programme.

Source: Legit.ng