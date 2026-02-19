The NDDC launched a six-week CNG conversion training programme for 400 Nigerian youths in the Niger Delta

The training would focus on equipping participants with skills for Nigeria’s booming clean energy sector

The initiative was designed to reduce youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta region

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has launched a six-week Compressed Natural Gas conversion training programme for 400 youths across the Niger Delta, marking a major push to prepare young people for opportunities in Nigeria’s fast-growing clean energy sector.

New NDDC programme aims to empower 400 Niger Delta youths with CNG conversion and maintenance skills. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The training officially commenced at the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

According to the commission, the initiative is designed to equip participants with practical skills in CNG vehicle conversion, maintenance, and safety procedures aligned with global standards.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, NDDC Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku described the scheme as a strategic investment in human capital development and a deliberate effort to position Niger Delta youths at the forefront of Nigeria’s energy transition.

He was represented by the Executive Director, Projects, Dr Victor Antai.

Why CNG training matters

Compressed Natural Gas, commonly known as CNG, is gaining traction nationwide as a cleaner and more affordable alternative to petrol and diesel.

With rising fuel costs and growing environmental concerns, more Nigerians are converting their vehicles to run on CNG.

Ogbuku noted that the increasing adoption of CNG-powered vehicles has created a strong demand for skilled technicians who can handle installations and maintenance professionally.

“CNG is cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective than conventional fuels,” he said, stressing that the programme is timely and aligned with the country’s clean energy goals.

The training will be delivered in two batches of three weeks each, ensuring participants receive intensive, hands-on instruction.

CNG training to boost jobs and entrepreneurship

Beyond technical training, the initiative is aimed at tackling youth unemployment and promoting entrepreneurship in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku explained that graduates of the programme will be positioned to establish their own conversion and maintenance businesses, creating jobs and contributing to environmental sustainability in the region.

He, however, urged beneficiaries to take the opportunity seriously and avoid selling their starter packs after graduation.

The NDDC Director of Commercial and Industrial Development, Mrs Lyna Okara, confirmed that 400 participants were selected and encouraged them to maximise the rare opportunity.

Alignment with the federal clean energy vision

A representative of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PI-CNG), Olayinka Rufai, commended the NDDC for aligning with the Federal Government’s clean energy drive.

He described the initiative as forward-thinking and praised the Commission for advancing the CNG agenda in the Niger Delta.

Also speaking, the Akwa Ibom state representative on the NDDC Board, Apostle Abasiandikan Nkono, urged young people to focus on applying the skills they acquire instead of constantly seeking new programmes without implementation.

Niger Delta Youths get opportunity to learn CNG conversion skills. Credit: State House

Source: UGC

The Head Trainer from Viedenburg Energy Resources, Mr Saidu Hamdullahi, encouraged trainees to remain disciplined and forward-looking as the energy sector continues to evolve, according to a report by Punch.

Understanding Compressed Natural Gas

CNG is primarily composed of methane and compressed to less than one per cent of its original volume, making it easier to store and transport. It burns cleaner than petrol and diesel, producing significantly lower emissions.

As Nigeria deepens its transition toward cleaner fuels, initiatives like this NDDC training scheme signal a growing shift toward sustainable energy solutions while creating real economic pathways for young people in the Niger Delta.

22,000 Nigerians to get N300,000 interest-free loans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government opened a new application portal for 22,000 Nigerian farmers to access interest-free loans of up to N300,000 under the FarmerMoni Dry and Wet Season Programme.

The initiative, implemented through the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), is part of the Renewed Hope Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP 3.0).

Officials explained that the scheme is designed to boost agricultural productivity, improve rural incomes and strengthen food security across the country.

Source: Legit.ng