A video showing how Nollywood actress Nancy Isime celebrated her four dogs on their birthday recently went viral

The movie star also captured attention with the sumptuous meal she cooked for her fur babies

Amid the reactions, social media personality GehGeh shared his observation about a trend among some Nigerian women while expressing concern

Popular Nollywood actress and media personality Nancy Isime recently trended on social media after sharing a video of herself celebrating her four dogs’ birthdays.

The video captured Nancy in her kitchen preparing a sumptuous meal for her four dogs as they turned one year old. The highlight was a clip that saw the actress playfully refer to her dogs as “nepo babies” while treating them to a special birthday meal.

The 34-year-old movie star was seen bringing out cooking pots and plates, boiling and cooking rice using a gas cooker.

Sharing the Instagram video, Nancy Isime accompanied it with the caption,

“Relationship Status: Mother of 4dogs, 2 lovebirds and over a hundred plants 🤭😅🥰 Everybody say Happy Birthday to my Nepo Babies❤️🥰 #FurMummy🐾.”

GehGeh reacts to Nancy Isime's video

Reacting, GehGeh, a self-proclaimed financial expert, expressed concern about the trend of some Nigerian women treating dogs as surrogate children.

He referenced billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter DJ Cuppy’s celebration of her dogs’ fifth birthday.

"So na dog Nigerian women kon dey end up with as pikin? First it was DJ Cuppy and now this one.. shuur," he wrote in a caption, resharing the video of Nancy Isime celebrating her dogs.

Reactions as GehGeh raises concern over dog celebrations

The video quickly sparked debates about whether women's financial independence has reduced marriages. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ThatReply_Guy commented:

"I see this as a problem from their upbringing. Mothers need to do more. Teach your kids that there is joy and happiness in having a proper family, where there is daddy and mummy. Independent woman, lonely man my foot. I love my family jare, God has blessed me."

d_realcharles commented:

"Loneliness is very bad."

Tallestnyben wrote:

"I have always said it majority of women nowadays only get married for financial stability, once a woman is financially stable they real don’t see the need for marriage anymore."

OlaitanFamo commented:

"Once they’re 35+ dem go turn Dog mother. “Aja Dara ju omo lo” Dey always say “nothing com btw me and my dog."

ugo_chiya21 said:

"Na wa o cooking 5-star meals for a dog’s birthday. This one na new trend: proud dog parent. Wetin man go do?"

misa_sallama said:

"Dj cuppy own na spiritual attack."

Nancy Isime speaks about marriage

Legit.ng previously reported that Nancy Isime announced that she was ready for marriage at 34.

While speaking about how she aims to become a better person for her father, siblings, and future partner, the host interrupted to ask if there was a man in the pipeline.

Isime replied that no man had “manifested” yet, adding that there should be one because she is now of age. She clarified that she is 34.

