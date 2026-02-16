Kebbi State hosted the 61st Argungu International Fishing Festival after a decade-long hiatus due to insurgency

Over 50,000 fishermen competed using traditional methods for a chance to win a car and ₦10 million in the competition

The festival celebrated peace and cultural heritage, drawing praise and reactions from attendees and online audiences

Kebbi State took the stage last weekend when it hosted the 61st Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival on Saturday, February 14. The event was attended by many Nigerian leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and governors from different parts of the country.

The festival, which has been suspended for over a decade due to insurgency in the northern part of Nigeria, came to life as a result of "coordinated security efforts, intelligence work, and community partnership", as stated by President Tinubu, who spoke after attending the event.

President Bola Tinubu speaks on the Argungu Fishing Festival in Kebbi Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

It was reported that the festival was a contest in which 50,000 fishermen gathered at Matan Fada to participate. The fishermen jumped into the river at the sound of the gunshot and were given an hour to find the biggest fish in the river.

Prizes of the Argungu fish festival

Only traditional fishing tools are permitted, with many choosing to catch the fish by hand. Abubakar Usman, the winner of the biggest catch at the Argungu Fishing Festival, will receive a brand new car and a ₦10 million prize.

Some Nigerians have started reacting to the outcome of the competition and the festival at large after the winner emerged. Below are some of their reactions:

S.K gave more updates about the event:

"Over 50,000 fishermen participated in the grand finale, with many arriving as early as 5:00 a.m. to secure their spots. Only traditional fishing tools, such as hand-woven nets and calabash gourds, are allowed. Many competitors still choose to catch the fish with their bare hands to demonstrate their skill. Once the gunshot sounds, competitors have a strictly enforced one-hour time limit to find and secure the largest possible catch. The festival, which dates back to 1934, was originally established to celebrate peace between the Sokoto Caliphate and the Kebbi Kingdom and is now a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage event."

Nigerians speak on the outcome of the Argungu fishing festival Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

Legacy praised the festival:

"This is what real masculinity looks like—no rods, no reels, just hands and heart. 50,000 competitors, one hour, traditional style. Africa is showing the world how festivals are done."

Sol Girl asked a safety question:

"For safety's sake, I’ll ask, how will they know if anyone drowned?"

Josh spoke on the outcome of the competition:

"The fish definitely aren't the only thing getting caught in those nets. It’s a miracle everyone comes back out with the same amount of toes they started with!"

You can read more reactions to the development on X here:

Tinubu makes case for LG autonomy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has called on the governors in Nigeria to give room for the implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy.

The president made the call while speaking at the 14th APC national caucus meeting at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, December 19.

Tinubu's message to the president came days after the Supreme Court called on the federal government to implement its ruling on local government autonomy.

Source: Legit.ng