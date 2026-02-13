Hilda Baci has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she unboxed her third Guinness World Record plaque

The latest recognition came after she cooked the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice in 2025

The celebrity chef expressed appreciation to God as congratulatory messages poured in from fans and followers

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci has received her third Guinness World Record certificate plaque, as she became a three-time record holder.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Hilda announced a new milestone in her career after Guinness World Records confirmed that she was officially a three-time record holder.

According to her, she initially thought she had only achieved the title for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

However, Guinness World Records confirmed that the same meal also broke the record for the largest serving of rice overall, making it a double achievement from a single event.

Combined with her past record for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda became a three-time Guinness World Records holder.

Hilda Baci unboxes her plaque

In a sweet video she shared on Friday, February 13, 2026, the celebrity chef shared a video showing the moment she unboxed her plaque.

Hilda expressed her gratitude, stating that she didn’t plan or feel ready for this achievement, but credited God for making it possible.

She shared her emotional journey, recalling the nerves, faith, sacrifice, prayers, and belief that something bigger was happening.

"Third time. Not because I planned it. Not because I felt ready. But because God allowed it. Unboxing this record pack felt like reliving the moment all over again. The nerves. The faith. The sacrifice. The prayers. The belief that something bigger than me was happening. I don’t take this lightly. I don’t get used to it. I’m just deeply grateful. Thank you to everyone who has stood by me from the very first “let’s try” to this third “officially amazing.” Three times. Still humbled. Still hungry. Still thankful.

The video Hilda Baci shared showing the moment she unboxed her Guinness World Record plaque is below:

Congratulations pour in for Hilda Baci

Legit.ng compiled some of the messages from fans and followers, read the comments below:

livewithlynda commented:

"You deserve every good thing coming your way. Congratulations again darling."

tobianoace said:

"Just like Nigerians celebrate Hilda Achievement the world will celebrate my Music too for Grammy👑. God listening, Iya TobianoAce can’t wait."

rosalynvow reacted:

"Congratulations, dear! God did it! Your tenacity and CAN DO SPIRIT is from HIM!"

_llicent said:

"Awww congratulations Hilda. Also a 30 year old sociology graduate, my own award is on the way."

