While Hilda set out to break the record for the Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, GWR confirmed that the same meal also clinched a new title

The chef revealed she only found out about her third record months later while casually scrolling through her emails

Hilda credited her partner, Oreoluwa Atinmo, for being the backbone of the project, emphasizing that the success was a product of shared vision

Nigerian culinary superstar Hilda Baci has announced a new milestone in her career after Guinness World Records confirmed that she is officially a three-time record holder.

The chef disclosed the unexpected update in an Instagram post that quickly drew admiration from fans across the world.

Hilda, who shot to global fame with her record-breaking cooking marathon, explained that she recently opened an email from Guinness World Records and discovered she had set two separate records during her jollof rice cookout.

GWR confirms that Hilda Baci's biggest Jollof challenge also clinched a new title for the Largest serving of rice overall. Photos: Hilda Baci.

According to her, she originally thought she had only achieved the title for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

However, Guinness World Records confirmed that the same meal also broke the record for the largest serving of rice overall, making it a double achievement from a single event.

Combined with her earlier record for the longest cooking marathon, Hilda now stands tall as a triple Guinness World Records holder, an accomplishment she described as both shocking and heartwarming.

She said she had no idea Guinness World Records was reviewing the jollof rice event for more than one category, so the confirmation came as an unexpected gift.

The chef described the experience as a beautiful start to 2026, saying the recognition has strengthened her passion for culinary excellence and community-driven achievements.

While celebrating the accomplishment, Hilda took a moment to appreciate those who stood behind her.

She gave special recognition to her partner, Oreoluwa Atinmo, whom she described as one of the pillars behind the feat.

Fans, colleagues congratulate Hilda Baci

@foodieinlagos stated:

"Everything na double double o! Congrats Hilda!"

@harmonihie wrote:

"Look at God !!! Can you see that he’s silently whispering to you !! Congratulations"

@therealfemi commented:

"Wow!! You know I just thought of something. Largest serving of beans and fried soft plantain with garri to support, ice water and peak milk. I dont doubt your capabilities'

@kusama_foods noted:

"God works in mysterious ways! You've put in so much work and you are totally deserving ma. Keep inspiring me❤️ Congratulations Superstar"

Hilda Baci says she only found out about her third record months later. Photo: Hilda Baci.

