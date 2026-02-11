Leo Edochie reacted to viral rumours claiming his father, Pete Edochie, is dead

The false report sparked panic online and led to an outpouring of calls and messages

Leo has now set the record straight, sending a strong message to those behind the claims

Leo Edochie, the first son of legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, has reacted strongly to rumours claiming that his father is dead.

The false report began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), where a user allegedly fabricated a story claiming that Pete Edochie had passed away.

The post further claimed that the veteran actor had shared the news on his Instagram page, sparking panic among fans.

However, Leo Edochie has dismissed the claims, describing them as completely untrue. Taking to his Instagram page, he clarified that his father is alive, strong, and in good health.

“I have been receiving calls, text messages, WhatsApp messages, over some nonsense that people posted, that my father, Pete Edochie, is dead. It’s a lie from the pit of hell,” Leo wrote.

He reassured fans that the respected actor is “not just alive but hale and healthy,” while condemning those spreading the false information.

Leo also had strong words for those behind the rumour, saying, “If you’re wishing someone dead, the person will live very long, or you’ll die before him.”

See his video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that in previous instances, Uche Edochie publicly dismissed similar rumours, revealing that false reports about his father’s death have circulated repeatedly for over two decades.

This latest incident is not the first time the respected actor has been the subject of death rumours.

Similar false stories surfaced as far back as 2012 and reappeared several times between 2020 and 2023. The hoaxes continued intermittently from 2024 through 2026, often spread by clickbait pages looking to generate reach and engagement.

Past versions of the rumour claimed he died abroad or after an accident, but all were later debunked.

Pete Edochie trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kristiechoji said:

"I didn't hear any rumour, God dey."

precious.amengialue said:

"I didn't hear any rumor like that sha."

nony4real said:

"Sad to see people wishing someone that doesn't cause you pain death 😢."

attih_soul said:

"He looks and sounds a lot like his father❤️."

mimi_brown26 said:

"I didn't hear any rumors oh.just hearing it now."

dr_nancyamanda said:

"But how do people come up with such heavy lies about dead? How can someone be wishing someone else dead oooo. Na wah o."

tcexquisitelooks said:

"People are jobless oh! Saw the news on Facebook and new instantly it was a lie."

