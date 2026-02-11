Pete Edochie’s Death Rumours: Man Tenders Apology for Spreading False Claim Reports
- A viral claim that Nollywood legend Pete Edochie had died caused widespread confusion online
- The man behind the false news has come forward to apologise after facing backlash and threats
- Pete Edochie’s family confirmed he is alive and urged the public to verify information before sharing, triggering reactions online
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A wave of confusion swept across social media earlier this week after viral posts claimed that legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie had died at the age of 78.
The reports, which circulated on Elon Musk’s X and spread rapidly through WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube on Tuesday, February 10, alleged that the veteran actor had been rushed to a hospital and later passed away.
Some posts even suggested that his eldest son confirmed the death on Instagram.
Shortly after this, his elderly son Leo Edochie debunked the rumours and wished death on those who want his father dead.
In the wake of the confusion, the man behind the viral posts, X user @Heismikel1, has come forward to apologise. Reposting his original tweet, he wrote:
"I want to apologise to all Nigerians who must have been deceived and confused by this tweet about Pete Edochie's passing. This is fake and was all fabricated by me. The legendary actor Peter Edochie is alive and healthy. Every news regarding ‘his demise’ is false, beware. I take accountability for the misinformation. To the family of Peter Edochie, my apologies. May your legacy continue."
See his post below:
Netizens drag man spreading false reports about Pete Edochie
Pete Edochie’s first son Leo Edochie reacts to rumours of his death: “To those spreading false reports”
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@damndeadmau5 said:
"Dem suppose lock you up. Onukwu."
@MrNuamah said:
"So delete the tweet or you say 1m impression won’t go waste?"
@chixxxom said:
"You no wan delete am cause you dey find the engagement no worry o."
@GustoSafari said:
"You Dey craze you don see the impressions way you dey look for abi ? Bomb Dey your head."
@GustoSafari said:
"You Dey craze you don see the impressions way you dey look for abi ? Bomb Dey your head."
@_MisterCeejay said:
"My uncle is a close friend of Pete, I'll show him your tweet and tell him to take it up."
@olamidedad said:
"You self go far ooo.. The man offend you ni.. You guys should be careful pls.."
@copypunter said:
"See your stupidity, this is someone's father, grandfather, national Icon and you just dey catch cruise, this man is literally whom the Igbo Odinala in Nigeria is currently domiciled with. Pray make hand no touch you o. Everything has a Limit."
Teddy A vs Bambam: Man shares alleged reason for couple's rumoured marital crisis, "No husband takes that"
Yemi Solade brags about Pete Edochie
Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Yemi Solade shared his thoughts on the movie industry during a recent interview. Reflecting on his early career, he revealed that he began acting at a very young age and took the opportunity to mention the person he believes shot the first video in Nigeria.
According to Solade, he is a senior to veteran actor Pete Edochie, who celebrated his 78th birthday a few months ago. While acknowledging that Edochie might be older, Solade confidently stated that, in terms of acting experience, he is Pete Edochie’s senior.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.