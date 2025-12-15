Temi Ajibade and Mr Eazi have revealed why they avoided a court wedding in Nigeria

The couple explained how they planned three weddings in three months across different countries

Fans reacted after the couple hinted at one more wedding ceremony

Temi Ajibade, daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, and her husband, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known as Mr Eazi, have explained why they chose not to have their court wedding in Nigeria.

They revealed that privacy was the main reason they chose another location.

The Nigerian couple opened up during a recent podcast interview about their decision to skip a Nigerian courthouse ceremony.

Mr Eazi revealed that their original plan was to have a quiet court wedding in Nigeria, but they realised it would be impossible to keep it private.

According to him, Nigerian courthouses are usually crowded, and people would quickly notice them.

Because of this, they felt it would not be the right setting for such a personal moment.

The couple revealed that having three weddings in three months was already stressful, and that having a public courthouse wedding in Nigeria would have made things worse.

After deciding not to use a courthouse, the couple considered an alternative arrangement. They thought about inviting court officials to their home so they could have a private civil wedding in their living room.

Mr Eazi said he found the idea interesting and felt it could work since it would be comfortable and private, but Temi did not agree to it. This disagreement made them go back to considering other options.

The couple then contemplated having their civil ceremony in the UK, where privacy would be easier to maintain. But Temi said the UK option did not feel personal or special enough for such an important occasion.

She wanted their wedding location to hold special meaning, rather than just being a convenient choice.

After weighing their options and navigating their disagreements, Temi and Mr Eazi eventually settled on Monaco.

Temi described Monaco as a more sentimental choice that aligned with what they both wanted. The decision brought an end to their back-and-forth discussions about where to hold their civil ceremony.

The Couple Hints at Another Wedding

Mr Eazi admitted he didn’t expect wedding planning to be so demanding. He thought it was simply about making a decision and signing papers, but soon realised there was a lot of paperwork and organisation involved.

Temi added that planning three weddings across three countries within just three months proved to be a challenging task, especially with each event following so closely after the other.

The couple revealed they still have one more ceremony planned, which has excited fans. Fans believe the final celebration will likely be a grand Nigerian-style wedding.

Fans React to Wedding Details

@UsherRaymon1 said:

"We can't wait for the announcement."

@Dreamahsfx commented:

"Omor rich people problems sha no too much."

@jeremiahrmg opined:

"Love isn't always smooth sailing, and Mr Eazi and Temi Ajibade are showing us that even dream weddings come with real challenges. From disagreements to tough decisions on locations, it's all part of building a memorable celebration together. Excited to see the next chapter of their wedding journey."

@the_zainab0 said:

"Just have a look at their conversation... Speaking with softness, ease and influence."

@strawberrie_j opined:

"Two soft spoken, gentle and loving people choosing themselves and being intentional about it, I want this type of love to find me."

@z.o.b_fabrics said:

"Very cool and soft couple, they're the real definition of olowo o kin pariwo see how they're just picking their words gently, softly, calmly no need for gragra much o elejo wewe."

@ttgandonu_gold commented:

"One to go Maybe in Nigeria."

