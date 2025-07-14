Fast-rising Nigerian star Tems became the first African artist to perform in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show on Sunday, July 13

The performance took place in the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA, at the tournament's 2025 final

Tems headlined the 15-minute event, which also featured global talents Doja Cat and J Balvin, as well as surprise cameos by Coldplay and Emmanuel Kelly

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has become the first African musician to perform at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show.

The performance took place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the global tournament's widely anticipated final.

Tems thrills FIFA World Cup fans with Love Me Jeje hit. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

FIFA and Global Citizen, which co-produced the event, announced Tems as the show's headliner.

The singer, known for classics such as "Essence," "Free Mind," and her most recent album, "Born in the Wild," played for a global audience of football and music fans. Her concert was a blend of powerful vocals and beautiful stagecraft, highlighting her unique Afro-fusion style.

Tems now joins an exclusive group of international stars who have performed on the FIFA stage, including Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Tems' mesmerising "Love Me Jeje" channelled African sentiments. The Nigerian singer glided across the stage in a shimmering cold shoulder black top and heels, her guitar-tinged single playing in the background.

Doja Cat followed with her chart-topping hit "Woman," and Coldplay finished the section with "A Sky Full of Stars," which included Emmanuel Kelly.

Tems' performance at FIFA World Cup trends online. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Tems' rendition and stage presence wowed football and music fans alike. While she has not commented on the performance at the time of this report, it adds to her rising global success, which includes debuting at the Met Gala and appearing on major Hollywood soundtracks.

The final was as remarkable as Chelsea defeated European champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0. Cole Palmer shone for the English club, scoring twice and assisting Joao Pedro's goal in the first half.

Despite their Champions League glory and 5-0 victory against Inter Milan in the final, PSG were unable to recover and concluded the encounter with 10 men as João Neves was sent off late.

Watch her performance below:

Nigerians react to Tems’ FIFA performance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

damsel_113 said:

"Omo see voice too sweet 😢😂."

mrsfini said:

"Our very own 😍❤️. Was so excited to see her on the stage 🤗💃🏼😘."

insulin_official said:

"Temilade ❤️🔥."

meekyruntinz said:

"Tems dey perform for herself oo see stage she no try ham go front 😂."

obalola72 said:

"She perform for all Nigerians."

godwinsaxx said:

"Nigeria to the World 🌎💙🔥✈️."

megahopstar_ said:

"Be like Chelsea fans use Buhari do sacrifice.. cuz I nor understand."

mandy_luis0 said:

"She needs to work on her stage performance, look at when doja cat performed.. tems was just looking at d camera dry win that song."

Source: Legit.ng