A close friend who witnessed Nanyah’s death at the hospital has shared his experience and the role he played while she was in pain

He narrated how he was by her side till she breathed her last in the hospital after she was bitten by a snake on January 31, 2026

His emotional post moved people to tears, as many took to the comment section to mourn the demise of the songstress

A close friend has mourned the death of a fast-rising singer, Ifunanya Nwangene, popularly known as Nanyah Music, who died from a snakebite.

He mentioned that he was there when she died and shared his experience at the hospital with her, before she breathed her last.

Source: TikTok

The young singer reportedly passed away after being bitten by a snake at her residence.

She was said to have rushed to a hospital immediately after the incident, but sadly, she did not survive.

Snakebite: Man who witnessed Nanyah’s death speaks

On his Facebook page, Vincent Ikenna Udekwe shared what he did while she was struggling to stay alive.

He noted that he was there with her until she breathed her last.

His Facebook post read:

“We played our part. We played it well. We were with you Nanya all the way until you breathed your last. We need you but God needed you more. Find rest my little sister.”

A Facebook user had earlier shared a screenshot of Nanyah's chat with Vincent after her snakebite incident.

See the screenshot below:

Reactions as Nanyah's friend mourns her

Gabriel Ugamah said:

"Such a painful exit! May her soul rest in perfect peace. May the Lord console the entire family she has left behind."

Gabriel Elijah Uche said:

"Chaiii, so sad , may her soul rest in peace my condolences to the family."

Henry Acho said:

"Please accept my condolences. May her gentle soul rest in peace"

Maryjane Ogechi Nnadili said:

"Such a vibrant young lady with a brilliant future, this is sad."

Daniel Paul said:

"So sorry bro, may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen."

Ifeanyichukwu Amah said:

"May soul rest in peace in house of God Almighty."

Mimi Hair Hub said:

"My deepest condolences and may her soul Rip."

Umezurike Obioma said:

"Sometimes depends on your relationships with neighbors,,, why would she be going out alone??? When such thing happen, at least call the people Around you,,, but we don't know her relationship with people Around. And AGAIN, hospitals are useless, she would have do the herbal way."

Teyei Pam said:

"Her brother said they only put her on drip and her uncle was there, this message here says they administered anti venom and nobody was there, you people should stay one place you're making us dizzy."

In a related story, three Nigerians who had been bitten by snakes in the past shared how they survived without anti-venom.

Catholic priest shares dream about late Nanyah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic priest who knew singer Nanyah mentioned what she told him two days before she died from a snakebite.

He also narrated the strange dream he had about the singer hours after she died in the hospital on January 31, 2026.

