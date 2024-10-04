National Orientation Agency Launches Real Nigerian Transition Challenge, Exciting Prizes to be Won
- The National Orientation Agency (NOA) invites Nigerians to join the Real Nigerian Transition Challenge, celebrating the nation's culture, values, and identity
- Participants are encouraged to wear traditional attire and create transition videos featuring the Real Nigerian song
- Exciting prizes await the best entries for the national contest meant to foster national pride and unity
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
In a spirited call to action, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has extended an invitation to every Nigerian to participate in the Real Nigerian Transition Challenge.
This initiative is a vibrant celebration of Nigeria's rich culture, values, and identity, encouraging citizens to showcase their pride through traditional attire and creative transition videos.
The challenge is straightforward and engaging. Participants are asked to don their favorite Nigerian native attire, create a transition video while enjoying the Real Nigerian song—available on all music platforms—and share their creation on social media.
NOA invites citizens to join the transition challenge
By tagging @NOA_Nigeria and using the hashtag #RealNigerian, participants can join a nationwide movement that highlights the diversity and unity of the Nigerian people.
"This is an opportunity to come together, highlight the diversity that makes us strong, and proudly display what it means to be a true Nigerian," the NOA stated. The agency promises exciting prizes for the best entries, adding an element of friendly competition to the celebration.
As the challenge gains momentum, it aims to foster a sense of national pride and unity, encouraging Nigerians to celebrate their heritage and make their country proud.
The Real Nigerian Transition Challenge is more than just a social media trend; it is a testament to the enduring spirit and cultural richness of Nigeria.
NOA speaks on alleged planned Nationwide protests
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported thatthe National Orientation Agency (NOA) said it has identified the sponsors behind the planned nationwide protest.
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) said it has identified the sponsors behind the planned nationwide protest.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) With more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee), Basit Jamiu works as an editor at Legit Nigeria. He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.