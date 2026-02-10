Stylist and makeup artist Black Koko has opened up about life as a feminine boy, sharing his personal experiences

The socialite appeared on Nedu’s podcast, The Clarity Show , where he spoke candidly about his life

His remarks on the show sparked heated reactions among fans, many of whom shared their views about people like him

Makeup artist and stylist Black Koko, whose real name is Fred Ebikeme, has sparked heated reactions online following an interview in which he spoke about feminine boys and entertainers.

The controversial fashion icon was a guest on The Clarity Show, hosted by Nedu Wazobia, where he spoke candidly about his life experiences.

Fans react to Black Koko's video about feminine boys. Photo credit@balackkoko

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, Black Koko recounted some of the challenges he has faced because of his lifestyle.

According to him, he was once attacked by some men who used pieces of wood to beat him, accusing him of corrupting society with his way of life.

He further stated that many feminine boys go through severe hardship daily because of societal intolerance. Sharing more experiences, he narrated how he and some others once visited Mushin to give food to feminine boys living in the area.

Black Koko alleged that while some of these boys are beaten during the day, they are also exploited at night by people who engage in unlawful activities with them.

Black Koko speaks about entertainers

In the same interview, Black Koko also made claims about entertainers, alleging that many who appear “normal” during the day live different lives at night.

Black Koko speaks about his heartbreaking experience. Photo credit@blackkoko

Source: Instagram

According to him, some attend private parties as women or “baddies” at night, only to disguise themselves and publicly flaunt girlfriends during the day.

Fans react to Black Koko’s utterances

Reacting to the interview, many social media users expressed displeasure with his statements. Some criticised his dressing and lifestyle, while others focused on the reactions of the women interviewing him, pointing out their facial expressions during the conversation.

A number of viewers also commented on how Black Koko repeatedly wiped his tears while speaking, describing it as distracting.

Recall that a few months ago, a crossdresser identified as Emeka was reportedly assaulted over his manner of dressing. In the viral video from the incident, an unidentified man was seen hitting him with a piece of wood while he stood alone.

Emeka was later taken to Yaba Left for treatment after reportedly suffering mental health challenges.

Here is an Instagram video of Black Koko below:

How fans reacted to Black Koko's video

Legit.ng compiled reeactions of fans to the interview granted by the makeup artist. Here are comments below:

@mamauka__ stated:

"Hmmmm una dey try oo, if nah me I for don comot there make I no beat am."

@kingly_kosi shared:

"The way he dey clean her tears with that tissue Dey make me vex more."

@kings_craft_king said:

"Una definition of “living my truth” is very worrisome."

@nextoefughi wrote:

"Call names naaaaaa!."

Adeniyi Johnson flaunts his inner Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that actor Adeniyi Johnson had shown his funny side with the new look he shared with his fans on social media.

The father of three shared a picture collage and stated that he was taking over from Bobrisky since the crossdresser was not around.

His post sparked laughter and a series of reactions from fans in the comments section, while some people warned him.

Source: Legit.ng