Actor Adeniyi Johnson has shown his funny side with the new look he shared with his fans on social media

In the post, he shared a picture collage and stated that he was taking over from Bobrisky since the crossdresser was not around

His post sparked laugher and series of reactions from fans in the comments section, while some people warned him

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson, has announced that he has taken over from controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky.

In a post on his Instagram page, he shared a picture collage to re-introduce himself to his fans.

Adeniyi Johnson shares new post on Instagram. Photo credit@adeniyijohnson

Source: Instagram

He mentioned that he was Niyirisky, and fans couldn't hold back from laughing at him and sharing their views about his picture.

Adeniyi Johnson speaks about Bobrisky

In the caption of his post, the movie star, who went on vacation with his twins and wife, said that Bobrisky was not coming back.

The actor added that his fans should get used to the new Niyirisky in town, since Bobrisky was no longer available. Adeniyi Johnson also asked his fans to identify the person in the next picture he shared.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the actor's post

Reactions have reacted to the post shared by the Nollywood actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@euniquedamsel:

"@uzor.arukwe the latest comedian in the industry with the signature dance."

@ibisslovehaven:

"Beautiful man."

@olajumoke_perfection:

"Ahhh twins…see what daddy is doing ooo."

@mimmytea:

"Otiyemi."

@taiwogold._official:

"Ha! Kire, wetin be this."

@abimbola_mayowa:

"Haaaa!"

@wrightkay53:

"This is very risky."

@la_funky_mitchy:

"Opor fun niyirisky oo."

@olutosinabiola:

"Hahaha."

@ale__erebe:

"Aunty Niyi."

@teemegskincareuk:

"Godforbid. I reject this in my family in Jesus name. Amen oo."

Portable channels his inner Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that the controversial singer had shown another side that most of his fans have not seen before in a viral video online.

In the recording, he was wearing a top and short skirt, he also used a pink and black wig just like DJ Cuppy.

He was trying to advertise his new song titled “Don't go to Diddy's party” as he twerked happily in the video.

