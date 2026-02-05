Cristiano Ronaldo turned 41 with a viral birthday party featuring dance moments with his mother and Georgina Rodriguez

The Portuguese star now boasts 961 career goals and remains football’s all-time top scorer

Ronaldo’s influence continues to grow in Saudi Arabia, where he has transformed the league’s global profile

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 41st birthday in unforgettable fashion, lighting up social media with joyful scenes from his private celebration.

The Portuguese legend, born on February 5, 1985, in Funchal, Madeira, was surrounded by family, friends and close associates as he celebrated another milestone in a career that continues to defy age and expectation.

Cristiano Ronaldo spends 41st birthday celebrating with family and friends. Photo credit: Georgina Rodriguez

Source: Instagram

According to Gazeta Express, a video from the party quickly went viral, showing Ronaldo in high spirits as he danced alongside his mother, Maria Dolores, and his longtime partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The footage captured a relaxed and happy side of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, far removed from the intensity of matchday pressure but still very much the star of the show.

Ronaldo’s birthday celebration shakes social media

The celebration featured music, dancing and a cheerful cake-cutting moment that delighted fans across the world.

Ronaldo was seen smiling, clapping and moving to the rhythm while guests cheered him on, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

Fans were quick to flood social media with messages of admiration, noting how youthful and energetic the football icon looked at 41.

Many praised his bond with his mother and partner, saying the scenes showed a more personal and emotional side of the global superstar.

Since moving to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has remained one of the most influential figures in world football.

According to News 18, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s presence in the Saudi Pro League has boosted international interest in the competition, drawing sponsors, television audiences and new fans to the region.

Ronaldo’s career redefined by greatness

Ronaldo’s career remains one of the most remarkable in football history.

The 41-year-old forward has played for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and now Al Nassr, winning league titles in England, Spain, and Italy along the way.

Cristiano Ronaldo is regarded as one of the greatest-ever footballers and has won five Ballon d'Or awards in his career. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards and numerous domestic and continental trophies, including multiple UEFA Champions League titles.

Known for his discipline and hunger for goals, the Al Nassr captain has sustained elite performance levels across two decades of professional football.

As of February 2026, he has scored an astonishing 961 career goals for club and country, making him the highest goalscorer in the history of the sport.

Ronaldo also holds the unique record of scoring over 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al Nassr.

Real Madrid sends tribute to Ronaldo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo’s milestone celebration has been met with an outpouring of tributes from brands, individuals, and, notably, his former clubs.

La Liga giants Real Madrid were among the first to extend their wishes to their former talisman as he celebrated his birthday.

Source: Legit.ng