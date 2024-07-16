Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy addressed the viral claims of him being disrespectful

The Nigerian international star, during a recent music show he headlined in Jamaica, made his stance

He further went on to reveal the reason anyone would accuse him of disrespect, spurring reactions online

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, addressed the claims of him being disrespectful.

During the ongoing Reggae Sumfest scheduled for July 14 - 20 in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Burna Boy, who headlined the event, spoke to the massive crowd about the viral allegations.

The Last Last hitmaker noted anyone claiming that he is disrespectful is seeking his attention.

Burna made it clear that he doesn’t disrespect anybody, and even if he does, it is because the person in question warranted it.

Previously, Burna Boy slammed his arch-industry enemy David Adeleke Davido after a fan recommended that he follow his steps and start a family.

The fan, identified as Bad Lieutenant on Elon Musk's X, advised Burna Boy to mature and begin planning for the future by marrying and raising a family.

He mentioned how Davido had already set an example by getting married to his wife Chioma and that Burna Boy was now 33 and not getting any younger.

Burna Boy responded by telling him to leave him alone, questioning whether he hadn't seen what Davido was going through with his baby mamas.

Burna Boy's speech stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hisrichhiboy___7:

"Shay una don hear."

wildfunds77:

"It's wizkid birthday today."

kwhitestar001:

"Bruv said it all."

investor6924_:

"CLEAR MESSAGE ."

obin.na1354:

"Dem dey do everything possible to bring you down but man just dey win dey go ODG no be nickname."

prolemuser:

"@worldareggae See him here. unu don hear."

beep_beel:

"No one can bring you down ODG."

albi.nito:

“I don’t even know what they look like” … Case closed."

odogwu_world:

"Una calla gay una say he prickk nor dey work una go cry tire sha."

Burna Boy's Glastonbury show breaks net

The Nigerian international superstar ignited the internet following his previous concert at the Glastonbury Festival.

The Glastonbury Music Festival is one of the highly recognised music events in the United Kingdom, drawing thousands of people from all over the world.

During his spellbinding stage moment, Burna Boy was about to perform his 2018 monster hit YE when he told the multitude of fun-seekers to take off their shirts and wave them in the air.

