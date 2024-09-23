Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has opened up on the true state of actress Ini Edo's wedding which she shared online

According to the BBNaija host, Nigerians love gist so much that they did not read her post till the end

He also shared the role Africa Magic would play in the "wedding" and noted that it would feature Ramsey Nouah, Ayo Mogaji, and Daniel Etim-Effiong, among others

Presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has stated that the alleged wedding of Nollywood actress Ini Edo was not true.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shares facts about Ini Edo's wedding. Image credit: @ebuka, @iniedo

He said that it was a series - My Fairy Tale Wedding - which features the movie star as the lead character. Other role interpreters featured are Caroline Hutchings, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Tina Mba, Ramsey Nouah Jnr., and Ayo Mogaji, among others.

According to the 42-year-old, who is notable for hosting the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show, Ini's fans did not read the part where the actress shared that her "wedding" was a series.

He added that the plot was about a lady in search of true love and had to use 'Kayanmata' which turns the situation into something unexpected. Viewers can have a feel of the series on Africa Magic Showcase from October 20, 2024.

The presenter disclosed the news during the BBNaija eviction show on Sunday night, September 22.

Watch Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's video below:

Reactions to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's video

Check out the reactions to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's video on Ini Edo's 'wedding' below:

@lafamilia00001:

"Nigerians don’t like to read. Both old and young. I clearly knew it was a series but this country who do una?"

@iam_officialay:

"It’s not even April and you fooled us all."

@qarrowline:

"This has a spiritual implication. An evidence to show that the money is married. Kellyrae for the 100m."

@damilola.mean.business:

"Ini Edo don whine the whole country."

@iam_phavvy:

"She played with my emotions."

