Music superstar, Burna Boy has shared his views about the trending movie Squid Game and how it relates to human life

The Grammy award winner noted the brutality of the movie and maintained that true love has ceased to exist among humans and it is a thing that breaks his heart

Fans have commented on Burna Boy's views on the Squid Game movie and many of them shared similar opinions with him

Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy is the latest celebrity to comment on the brutal movie titled Squid Game.

Burna Boy shares his views of the Squid Game movie. Credit: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Squid Game movie is about the life of an unsuspecting group of debtors who were at risk of losing their dear lives for participating in the game by making wrong moves in it.

The bloodthirsty game that shoots offenders immediately after they have failed his instructions has been getting mixed reviews since its release and Burna Boy has aired his views about it.

Burna Boy shared his opinion about the cruelty of the Squid Game movie as it relates to humans via his Instagram story. He wrote:

"Squid Games is actually the reality of how No one really Truly Loves Anyone when it comes down to Survival. A reality that breaks my heart."

See the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Burna Boy's views about the Squid Game movie.

Legit.ng captured some of their comments, read below:

Papatee1434:

"On marble its when they need u dey know you existing."

Oma_.xo:

"I cried while seeing that movie."

Nigeriamemes_

"I never watch squid game but I don understand am."

Officialsara59:

"The law of the jungle is “the survival of the fittest, I hope humanity don’t fall to prey and predators."

Itseyo:

"I cried ooo Ali’s part is the saddest."

