Nzube Ikeji allegedly posed as the Crown Prince of Dubai, using the alias to lure the victim into a world of fake humanitarian funding

The victim, Laura, was given access to a doctored bank portal showing a staggering balance of over £200 million in her name to convince her to pay withdrawal fees

The investigation highlighted Ikeji’s proximity to power, featuring photos of the suspect with top Nigerian celebrities, governors, and ministers

A fresh international investigation has revealed disturbing details of how a Nigerian socialite, Nzube Ikeji, allegedly led a sophisticated online scam that drained more than $2.5 million from a Romanian businesswoman under the guise of love, royalty, and humanitarian work.

The findings were published on Monday by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), alongside a video report released on February 3.

Nzube Ikeji allegedly posed as the Crown Prince of Dubai to scam Laura of N3.2bn. Photos: Nzube Ikeji.

Source: Instagram

How Ikeji turned to “Dubai Prince”

According to the investigation, the alleged mastermind, Nzube Ikeji, presented himself online as Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, falsely claiming to be a Dubai prince with vast wealth and philanthropic interests.

He reportedly contacted the victim, identified only as Laura, via LinkedIn, expressing interest in funding humanitarian initiatives in Romania. What began as professional conversations about charity and development soon shifted into regular communication.

Investigators said the interaction gradually became personal, laying the groundwork for what would later turn into a carefully orchestrated online romance.

As the relationship deepened, Ikeji allegedly proposed marriage and convinced Laura to cover the costs of their engagement, framing it as a temporary arrangement due to his supposed royal status.

He later directed her to travel to London to meet his “financial manager,” identified as Matthew Cros. British police later confirmed that the man was actually Martins Abhulimhen, using a false identity.

The meeting, investigators said, was meant to solidify trust and move the operation to its most profitable phase.

The fake account that looked too real

Laura was reportedly given login details to an online bank account showing a balance of about £202 million in her name. Unaware that the platform was fake and digitally altered, she believed the funds were real.

When she attempted to withdraw money, she was told to pay an initial £7,000 in processing fees. Each failed attempt came with new demands, pulling her deeper into the scheme.

Over time, she transferred an estimated $2.5 million, convinced she was unlocking access to her supposed fortune.

A crack inside the syndicate

The operation reportedly collapsed not because of law enforcement pressure, but internal disputes over money sharing among the conspirators.

One member of the group eventually contacted Laura and revealed the entire scheme. Abhulimhen later confirmed the claims, allegedly telling her, “He defrauded you of more than 3 million euros.”

That revelation marked the moment Laura realised the relationship, the wealth, and the prince were all illusions.

Ikeji's connection to high and mighty

The investigation also revealed that Ikeji and Abhulimhen have been photographed with prominent Nigerians across political and business circles, including senior government officials and high-profile billionaires.

OCCRP traced Ikeji to his residence in Abuja and identified his wife as Confidence Ikeji.

Watch the video here:

Ikeji has been photographed with prominent Nigerians across political and business circles. Photo: Nzube Ikeji.

Source: Instagram

VDM accuses popular comedian of money laundering

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM alleged that a well-known Nigerian comedian approached him to help launder a whopping ₦700 million through a non-governmental organisation.

This is after a Nigerian man based in Germany accused the critic of mismanaging his NGO funds.

In a video posted online, the critic claimed the comedian told him about the shady proposal. According to VDM, the plan was for the money to be paid into his NGO account under the guise of charity funding.

Source: Legit.ng