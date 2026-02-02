During a moment of intense emotion, Peller claimed that Jarvis was the woman who dumped him for an anonymous suitor

Jarvis fired back at the streamer, labeling him a male philanderer and accusing him of seeing multiple women since their official split

The latest drama came just over a month after Peller’s near-fatal car crash on the Lekki-Epe Expressway, an incident linked to the psychological distress

Popular Nigerian TikToker Hamzat Habeeb, better known as Peller, has shared an emotional revelation during a recent TikTok live session with ex-girlfriend Jarvis.

The 21-year-old influencer made the disclosure while engaging Jarvis, 23, in a live conversation

During the live session, Peller accused Jarvis of using and abandoning him. He revealed that she was the person who took his v*rginity, describing the experience as something deeply personal and painful following their breakup.

Peller claims that Jarvis was the woman who dumped him for an anonymous suitor. Photos: @peller089/IG.

Jarvis, however, refused to accept what she perceived as emotional pressure.

Rather than retreating, the human-AI content creator clapped back at Peller during the same live session, accusing him of being insincere and alleging that he had been involved with multiple women after their relationship ended.

The revelation comes months after the duo’s highly publicised breakup and the troubling incident of December 14, 2025, when Peller crashed his newly acquired Mercedes-Benz during a distressing TikTok livestream titled “RIP Peller.”

At the time, the influencer admitted he was overwhelmed by Jarvis's breakup message.

Although they later maintained a public friendship, their frequent joint livestreams have often hinted at unresolved emotions beneath the surface.

Watch the Instagram here:

Fans react to Peller, Jarvis' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@dean_freshness stated:

"Lowkey Peller don clear the world say everywhere good, say him tick present"

@godwinjustin2 commented:

"Omah lay said love is not something you can say is over then it finish na lie love no d finish

@bellakoko879 stated:

"This guy eh she just feel say the girl go come back just move on you go just dy waste money on a low"

@baffups__design commented:

"Imagine nah woman de cry say peller use her dump her una for don kill he career by now … men we de see shege sha"

@sound_scapes_1 shared:

"All I see is business combo, whenever they come together y’all will always have something to say .. They’re good at rage bait Nigerian."

Peller had a near-fatal car crash on the Lekki-Epe Expressway after a breakup with Jarvis. Photo: @peller089/IG.

