Astronomical calculations have indicated that Arafah Day would most likely fall on May 26, 2026, followed by Eid Al Adha on May 27

The Nigerian government recognises both Eid Al Adha and the day after it as public holidays, enabling families to combine the break with the weekend

Hajj will begin around May 25, with pilgrims gathering at Mount Arafat on Arafah Day, while Muslims not on pilgrimage observed fasting

Nigerians are preparing for one of the most significant Islamic celebrations of the year as Eid Al-Adha approaches.

The festival, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah, provides an opportunity for spiritual reflection, communal prayer, and family gatherings.

Astronomical calculations indicated that Arafah Day would fall on May 26. Photo: Getty

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The exact dates for 2026 are expected to depend on the sighting of the moon, but astronomical calculations suggest that Arafah Day will fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al-Adha on Wednesday, May 2, Gulf News reported.

Government authorities have yet to officially confirm the dates.

Public holidays and long-weekend planning

The Nigerian government traditionally recognises both Eid Al-Adha day and the day after it as public holidays.

Arafah Day is observed for a single day, giving Muslims time for prayer and reflection, while Eid Al-Adha is marked by celebrations that often last three days.

Workers can combine the holiday with the weekend to enjoy an extended break.

Employees can also plan annual leave strategically. Taking a day off on Monday, May 25, would allow residents to enjoy a continuous nine-day period of rest and celebration, including the preceding weekend.

Such planning enables families to travel, host gatherings, and perform charitable acts during this period.

This years' Hajj has been slated to begin by May 25. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Spiritual significance of Hajj and Arafah

The Hajj pilgrimage coincides with these dates and begins around May 25, corresponding to the 8th of Dhul Hijjah.

Pilgrims will perform a series of rites, including the gathering at Mount Arafat on Arafah Day, considered the spiritual high point of Hajj. For Muslims not undertaking the pilgrimage, Arafah Day is observed through fasting, prayer, and contemplation.

Eid Al Adha itself commemorates the act of sacrifice and emphasizes humility, obedience, and generosity. Families traditionally offer meat from sacrificed animals to relatives, neighbours, and those in need, reinforcing social bonds and charity within communities.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid holiday dates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that authorities in Saudi Arabia have announced the official Eid Al Fitr holiday for workers in the private and non-profit sectors.

The break will begin at the end of the working day on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that the holiday will commence after work on the 29th day of Ramadan 1447 AH. The celebration period will last for four days in line with provisions contained in the Saudi Labour Law.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Mohammed Al Ruzaiqi, said the announcement was made early to help companies and workers prepare for the festive period. He explained that the notice allows organisations to adjust work schedules while maintaining services in critical sectors.

Source: Legit.ng