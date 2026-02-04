Davido has spoken about the different personalities of his two oldest daughters, Imade and Hailey

The singer revealed that while one prefers privacy, the other is more comfortable with attention and cameras

He shared these insights during a recent podcast interview that has since caught fans’ attention online

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up about the different personalities of his two oldest daughters, Imade and Hailey.

The award-winning singer shared this during a recent media appearance on The Long Form Podcast, where he spoke about fame and how his children relate to his superstar status.

Davido shares rare insight into the differences between Imade and Hailey. Credit: @realimadeadeleke, @haileyadeleke

Davido, who recently missed out on his second Grammy nomination, revealed that only his two older daughters are fully aware of how famous he is.

According to him, both girls enjoy his celebrity lifestyle, but they react to it in very different ways.

In a video from the viral interview, Davido explained that Imade, his first daughter, prefers a quiet and private lifestyle.

He said she often asks him to take her to places where there are no people or paparazzi, as she enjoys spending personal time with her father.

On the other hand, Davido described his second daughter, Hailey, as more outgoing and comfortable with attention. Unlike Imade, Hailey enjoys being in front of the camera and does not mind having her picture taken.

“Sometimes my older daughter is like, ‘Daddy, can we go somewhere where there’s no people, paparazzi,’” Davido said.

“My second daughter is more like, ‘Yeah, take my picture.’ My first daughter just wants to be alone with her dad. They’re different.”

Watch him speak below:

Davido trends online

The singer’s comments have warmed the hearts of fans online, with many praising him for being present in the lives of his kids.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

my___bbg said:

"First daughters are always so reserved like that 😍."

precymal said:

"Trust us the 2nd daughters...😂😂😂."

snazynuella said:

"It's the demonstration for me😂😂😂, such a sweet dad."

thesandypreneur said:

"They have their unique personalities. Beautiful kids😍."

shequeen_mendoza said:

"A man who knows his kids so well. It shows how dedicated he is with his presence 😍👏."

uwa8245 said:

"A very sweet and special soul like OBO."

qvweibkozndgzi said:

"Hailey spends most of her time with obo and his wife and the adelekes in general unlike the other gal , who does not mingle with the adelekes like that , Hailey is used to the fact that obo is a star and camera is everywhere on him."

the_23rd_woman said:

"Those second daughters no come wit manual, they came and emerged d winner."

slim_niikkie said:

"Children wey never grow una don Dey compare them, what happens when they become fully grown. Ani awon eyan pupo o gbadun."

mercyjames23 said:

"I made is a well brought up daughter, she is reserved, she is cool,.and from the way he speaks, if u listen, the love he has for Imade is special."

Davido sheds light on what makes Imade and Hailey so different. Credit: @haileyadeleke, @realimadeadeleke

