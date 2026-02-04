Yul Edochie reacted to Bolanle Ninalowo’s latest appointment connected to President Tinubu

The Nollywood actor shared the news of his new role with fans, drawing attention online

Yul’s brief but warm message in the comment section has since sparked mixed reactions

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has congratulated his colleague, Bolanle Ninalowo, following his new appointment linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday that Ninalowo announced his appointment as the Coordinator of the Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) association in Atlanta, United States of America.

Yul Edochie reacts as Bolanle Ninalowo lands APC appointment. Credit: @yuledochie, @iamninob

Source: Instagram

The actor shared the news with his fans, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the new role.

Reacting to the announcement, Yul Edochie took to Ninalowo’s comment section to show his support. Keeping it simple and warm, Yul welcomed him into the new position.

“Welcome on board, brother,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Yul Edochie’s congratulatory message to Bolanle Ninalowo trends. Credit: @iamnnob

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian businessman and nightlife entrepreneur, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana, was named the South-East zonal coordinator of the City Boy Movement

The group is a youth-focused political mobilisation that is reportedly backed by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

The announcement was made in a statement shared by the movement on Instagram on Friday, January 23.

Describing that as a “nation-builder,” the group wrote:

“Where enterprise meets leadership. With vision, influence, and people-driven impact, Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu @obi_cubana steps forward as South East Zonal Coordinator, City Boy Movement, strengthening the bridge between grassroots empowerment, economic growth, and national progress in-line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.”

According to reports, the City Boy Movement is known for mobilizing young Nigerians for political activities such as voter registration drives, support walks, community outreach, and publicity campaigns.

While the group often aligns with the All Progressives Congress (APC), it is not an officially registered arm of the party.

Yul Edochie incurs backlash

The exchange between the two actors has since drawn attention from netizens who criticised Yul Edochie.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ikechukwu.ug said:

"@yuledochie you should be ashamed of yourself sir, respectfully."

kesmoney_ said:

"@yuledochie Baba which one them give you ? Abi them no send you?"

alabama_m21 said:

"@yuledochie run away horse-band 🤣 🤣 🤣."

posh_essy said:

"@yuledochie hope they at least paid you for this slogan you created?"

omoajala_ said:

"@yuledochie even you wey woman dey control 😂."

official__lens said:

"@ikechukwu.ug which yeye respectfully? Anybody that is supporting is govt is against the masses. Simple."

gcina_9204 said:

"@yuledochie you nko."

gcina_9204 said:

"@yuledochie people wey no do busy body thy get selected see ur life mugu."

bright_uba12 said:

"@yuledochie u way de APC since de no giv u any one stomach infrastructure."Yul Edochie faces backlash over post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actor Yul Edochie publicly praised his second wife, Judy Austin, on Instagram, calling her a blessing to his life.

Social media users dragged Yul for flaunting Judy while in the process of divorcing his first wife, May, whom many Nigerians still sympathise with.

Angry fans say Judy’s presence ruined Yul’s image and brought “bad energy” to the respected Edochie family name.

Source: Legit.ng