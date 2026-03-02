Actress Sikirat Sindodo has shared a video she made with Fuji singer Alhaji Malaika while they were chatting on a bed

The way the two of them were dressed as if they are in Mecca and what the singer wrote in the comment section of the post sparked reactions

Their utterances and exchange in the video generated reactions from fans, who shared their observations about them

Nollywood actress Sikirat Sindodo stirred social media with a video she shared while in Mecca.

In the post, the mother of one was seen in the company of Fuji artist Alhaji Malaika as they sat together on a bed. The two were dressed in white garments, appearing to be in Mecca, while the actress covered her head with a hijab.

Sikirat Sindodo was seen chatting with the music star, who also reacted in the comment section of the post.

The pair appeared quite close in the video as they chatted excitedly, with the singer looking at the actress fondly.

Sindodo praised the Fuji icon, describing him as a music maestro, the last man standing, and her superstar. She also prayed that Allah would keep and guard him and grant him long life to enjoy the fruits of his labour.

Malaika Reacts to Sindodo’s Video

In response, the music star addressed Sindodo with affectionate names, including “my baby” and “Omoshalewa.”

He expressed his love for the actress and appreciated her post, thanking her for her consistent love and support over the years.

He also acknowledged her impact on his life and shared love emojis to show his feelings.

Fans Share Observations About Malaika, Sindodo

Reacting to the clip, some fans claimed that Sikirat Sindodo and Malaika have been dating for years.

According to them, the two have allegedly been an item for about 14 years, noting that Sindodo often shares posts about him on social media.

A few others questioned why they have not tied the knot, pointing out that the music star, being a Muslim, is permitted to marry more than one wife.

Here is Sindodo’s Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Sikirat Sindodo’s video

Reactions have trailed what the actress was seen discussing with the singer on the bed. Here are comments below:

@simplyi.b.k wrote:

"Yeye, you are not up to date ooo. They are dating na. Sindodo post him regularly."

@goldenabeni shared:

"Since when nah it been a long time nah, I love them together."

@kofoworolabam stated:

"since forever! 14 years ago,I interview malaika as a young journalist with city people then and I asked Malaika about his affair with sindodo! he never denied it,he owned it with his full chest ni.".

@bcblaq wrote:

"Together forever nii o and I love dem together,"

@iamchisexy reacted:

"But his this man not married?The wife, is she not seeing all this."

