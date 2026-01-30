Femi Adebayo's estranged wife, Iyanaladuke, has broken her silence following the alleged leaked audio that went viral

Legit.ng reported that the leaked audio contained threats against Femi Adebayo’s reputation and family amid a personal dispute

Amid the drama, the actor's wife returned online with a new video and included a soundtrack from the hit movie Jagun Jagun

Omotayo Sanusi, aka Iyanaladuke, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, has broken her silence after an alleged leaked audio was shared on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Femi's marriage became a topic on social media after actress Olatoun Olanrewaju released an audio conversation allegedly between herself and her friend Iyan Aladuke.

According to the audio, Iyanaladuke allegedly made statements about plans to damage Femi's reputation and family amid their ongoing marital issues.

She reportedly vowed to destroy the name he was trying to protect and made disturbing comments about his father, veteran actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello. Aladuke also claimed she was plotting to bring down Femi Adebayo’s Instagram page, which she described as something he values deeply, so he could “feel the heat.”

Amid the reactions trailing the alleged audio, Iyan Aladuke returned to social media on the afternoon of Friday, January 30, with a video of herself enjoying some fun.

She also included the soundtrack “Ogundiji Chant” (feat. Adam Songbird) from Femi’s hit movie Jagun Jagun as background audio.

"Alhamdullilah… Oluwamodupe," she added in a caption.

The video shared by Femi Adebayo’s estranged wife, Iyanaladuke, is below:

Reactions as Iyan Aladuke breaks silence

Her video quickly captured attention on social media, with many advising her. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

diamond_foods_and_drinks said:

"My darling Tayo. Nothing do you infact before I heard the so called vn I thought what you did was more than that you just trusted the wrong person. Number 1 you were too trusting for bringing someone you met through your husband too close , if my friend call me like that I won't talk cause she was obviously baiting you to talk more."

mumsimi01 commented:

"Nothing do you my woman God Dey with you forever."

triplemcoctailsanddrinks1 said:

"You will be fine dear,atleast nothing to blackmail you with again,please hurriedly get another spot for your business and start making money."

lahralicious_couture commented:

"Now u are set free, they have release what they want to use to break you, voice record na water."

crownnikky commented:

"You will be fine you only trusted the wrong person, women do say things whilst angry ,, that doesn’t mean we meant it !! Nothing to lose anymore , readjust your crown."

Iyanaladuke's friend speaks on her marital crisis

Legit.ng previously reported that Monmarttkids, a friend of Femi Adebayo’s ex-wife, Iyanaladuke, reacted to the messy saga trailing her friend.

In a post, Monmarttkids recounted how her friend, Iyanaladuke, struggled and made frantic efforts to ensure her marriage did not fall apart.

According to her, Iyanaladuke loved Femi Adebayo deeply and pleaded with people to help save the marriage. She added that the caterer even sent influential individuals to beg the actor in a bid to preserve the union.

