Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest celebrated his wife Angel’s birthday in a very romantic way

The celebrity barman released a special love song dedicated to the mother of his children

Fans and netizens reacted to the new song as they celebrated the couple for their bond

Celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest specially celebrated his wife Angel’s birthday with love and tenderness.

The socialite surprised his wife on her big day by releasing a love song he composed, declaring his affection.

Sharing the song on social media, Chiefpriest wrote that everything he wanted to express could not fit in a caption, so he put it all into the song.

He also prayed for God’s blessings on his wife and promised that the next ten years of their marriage would be filled with love.

“Happy birthday to my wife @_deangels. Everything I want to say here as a caption I put up in a song. The link in my bio. God bless & keep you, babe. Asa Nwa Golibe Na Oruru Gi. The next ten years to come is,” he wrote.

In another post, Chiefpriest shared details about the song and the celebration, saying: “Finally ft @spyki_thm Out 🔊 Link On My Bio 📌 It’s My Baby’s Birthday, Nothing Wey I Never Buy For This Birthday Body Dey Pain Me, I Go London, Go Paris Inside Cold 🥶 Make E Be Say I Deliver The Wish List. Abeg Make Una Use The Song Compensate Me 😝, Download, Stream & Enjoy.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest prepared ahead to make his wife’s birthday unforgettable.

In a heartfelt social media post, the nightlife mogul shared a video of himself with his wife, expressing just how much she means to him.

In the post, Cubana Chiefpriest described his wife as the person who “changed my life for good” and recalled how she believed in him when he had nothing.

He also called her his “main fan after my mother,” highlighting the deep bond they share.

To celebrate her birthday, the socialite announced that he would be releasing a love song dedicated to her, featuring artist Spyki THM

“I’m going crazy for her. I made a love song for you, babe, and I’m dropping it on your birthday,” he wrote.

The post also included a glimpse into their family life, revealing that his wife is currently travelling from Lagos to Illinois to give birth to their son, Chukwuebuka, after previously facing multiple visa denials.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s affectionate message comes amid ongoing public attention on his personal life, and fans have flooded the comments with love and support for the couple.

"10 Yrs Ago My Baby @_deangels ❤️‍🔥 Heavily Due For My Son @donaldsfastfood 🖤 In This Video We Are Off To Lagos On @flyairpeace From Owerri As She Leaves For Lagos To Illinois To Deliver Us Our Son ChukwuEbuka After Multiple Visa Denials. It’s Her Birthday In Few Days, I’m Going Crazy On Her.

"This Woman Changed My Life For Good. She’s Been There, She Believed Me So Much From Completely Nothing, She’s My Main Fan After My Mother. I Made A Love Song For You Babe Ft @spyki_thm & I’m Droppin It On Your Birthday. Point As Many Crocs🐊 As You Like I Go Kill Am. "

Netizens celebrate Cubana Chiefpriest's wife

Fans and followers quickly flooded the comments with congratulatory messages and praised the celebrity couple for their heartfelt display of love.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_divine_chidimma said:

"Mama happy birthday❤️🫠 We about to turn up 💃🏻."

obi_cubana said:

"Happy birthday Nnukwu nwanyi ❤️❤️❤️."

xbusta said:

"Hbd oriaku and odoziaku Chiefpriest."

realiburess said:

"Wow so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🔥💃💃💃."

lush_eby said:

"Happy Birthday, Nwunye Ezemmuo 😍😍😍 Keep radiating nne."

barbby_b

"Happy birthday Nwunye Odogwu😍🙌❤️."

dubby_gustavo said:

"Happy birthday nwanyi oma❤️❤️❤️ @_deangels."

ezegesouth said:

"Happy birthday Nwunye odogwu."

sunnyy_all_day said:

"Happy birthday to you nwanyi oma doro @_deangels."

mr.bekyzz said:

"Happy Birthday Angel Gold! Keep Living ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂."

Source: Legit.ng