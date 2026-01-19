Cubana Chiefpriest is gearing up to celebrate his wife’s upcoming birthday in a grand way

He shared a heartfelt message, describing her as his biggest supporter and the love of his life

Fans are eagerly anticipating a special surprise he has planned for her birthday, gushing over the couple

Nigerian celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, is gearing up to make his wife’s upcoming birthday unforgettable.

In a heartfelt social media post, the nightlife mogul shared a video of himself with his wife, expressing just how much she means to him.

In the post, Cubana Chiefpriest described his wife as the person who “changed my life for good” and recalled how she believed in him when he had nothing.

He also called her his “main fan after my mother,” highlighting the deep bond they share.

To celebrate her birthday, the socialite announced that he would be releasing a love song dedicated to her, featuring artist Spyki THM

“I’m going crazy for her. I made a love song for you, babe, and I’m dropping it on your birthday,” he wrote.

The post also included a glimpse into their family life, revealing that his wife is currently travelling from Lagos to Illinois to give birth to their son, Chukwuebuka, after previously facing multiple visa denials.

Cubana Chiefpriest’s affectionate message comes amid ongoing public attention on his personal life, and fans have flooded the comments with love and support for the couple.

"10 Yrs Ago My Baby @_deangels ❤️‍🔥 Heavily Due For My Son @donaldsfastfood 🖤 In This Video We Are Off To Lagos On @flyairpeace From Owerri As She Leaves For Lagos To Illinois To Deliver Us Our Son ChukwuEbuka After Multiple Visa Denials. It’s Her Birthday In Few Days, I’m Going Crazy On Her.

"This Woman Changed My Life For Good. She’s Been There, She Believed Me So Much From Completely Nothing, She’s My Main Fan After My Mother. I Made A Love Song For You Babe Ft @spyki_thm & I’m Droppin It On Your Birthday. Point As Many Crocs🐊 As You Like I Go Kill Am. "

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest trends online

_deangels said:

"😭 How time flies."

eloxevents said:

"If he reach your turn, dont love and appreciate your wife like this. Happy Birthday in advance ma'am 🥂."

mc2kingdom_comedian said:

"Una the hear , the words this woman made me, Girls this day take note."

abiodunwizzy

"Shout out to all those woman wey dey stay when nothing dey ❤️💯."

casa__nelo

"10 years together and still choosing each other 🤍 Love like this is rare🫶. In addy my queen 💝."

abassbalogun739 said:

"Na that year CP day flex Burna."

nedokonkwo said:

"❤️❤️❤️ is a beautiful feeling..Happy to see the growth.. Happy birthday in advance."

vv_348_ultrasensitive said:

"It's beautiful to see a man who appreciates his woman. God continue to bless your union."

sparklehonesty said:

"For every successful man you see today there’s a praying and supportive wife behind 😍😍😍. Ndito inor keep off!"

