Ife Luv, babymama of skit maker Oluwadolarz, sparked online reactions after sharing her body surgery journey on Instagram

She revealed she underwent a BBL and expressed gratitude for a successful procedure

Her post went viral, generating mixed responses across social media platforms

Adegoke Ifeoluwa, popularly known as Ife Luv and babymama of skit maker Oluwa Dolarz, has stirred reactions online after sharing her experience undergoing body enhancement surgery.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one posted a video documenting her Brazilian Bum Lift (BBL) procedure.

Oluwadollarz’s babymama stirs controversy with post-surgery photos. Credit: @ife_luv12

Source: Instagram

She revealed that she opted for what she described as a “Christian BBL,” a term that quickly caught the attention of her followers.

In her post, expressed gratitude to God for a successful operation, stating that she entered the surgical room and came out safely.

She emphasised that no surgery should be taken lightly and stressed the importance of choosing qualified professionals and a safe environment.

“I went in, came out, and I’m deeply grateful. Thank you, God, for protection, peace, and a successful surgery,” she wrote. “No surgery is small, and choosing the safest hands and the right environment is the first step to survival.”

She also praised Heritage Med & Spa for their expertise, care, and professionalism, noting that her entire journey was well documented.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ifeluv shared a heartbreaking post online after going through surgery.

The mother-of-one told the public that a lot had been going on in their relationship despite Oluwadolarz's proposal.

She recalled going to check on Oluwadolarz and catching him cheating. She said he lied that nothing was going on, meanwhile, their son was in the same house.

Ife stated that this was not the first time skit maker Dolarz would cheat on her, as it was her reason for leaving him some years back. However, he came back and tried to get her for two years. She assumed he had changed and went back to him.

The content creator also accused her man of sleeping with anything in a skirt but always coming back to beg and blaming it on the ladies.

She touched on the fact that he messes up brand deals but gets mad when he sees her making her own money.

Social media reacts as Ife Luv celebrates her recent body surgery. Credit: @oluwadolarz

Source: Instagram

Oluwadolarz’s ex trends online

Following her post, social media users made known their mixed reactions. See them below:

headgirli said:

"For me, it’s gym or nothing 💯."

tanwa_taari said:

"I’m doing mine soon hope is not expensive sis 😂."

_chantelion said:

"Shey dis song no Kom too much for BBL?😂."

Thankgod said:

alintasluxury

"Person do yansh una dey congratulate am 😢."

flairfortress said:

"Thank God. Congratulations."

cynthia_ini said:

"All yash nah yash, ife no fit do yash."

nawtie_nikkypaedia said:

"Thanking God for recreating what he created 😂😂😂 wow 😂."

just_erabor said:

"If you use Christian song again eh."

expensive_couture1 said:

"Person do yansh una dey say congrats 😂😂😂 Omoh this country."

Oluwadolarz begs wife publicly

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian skit maker Oluwadolarz trended online after reports of a rift between him and his wife went viral.

Oluwadolarz, in a post on his social media handle, released an apology note penned to his wife, asking for her forgiveness.

He noted in his apology how he had disrespected his wife several times and taken her love for granted.

Source: Legit.ng