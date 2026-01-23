Police in Abuja confirmed they had opened an investigation into the sudden death of 27-year-old Esther Akwaji

Authorities said she fell ill after visiting her boyfriend in the Dei-Dei area, who was now on the run

The FCT Police Command assured the public of a thorough inquiry and pledged to bring all culpable persons to justice

Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja confirmed that they had begun an investigation into the sudden death of a 27-year-old woman, Esther Akwaji. Reports stated that she fell ill after visiting her boyfriend in the Dei-Dei area of the FCT.

The Guardian reported that police authorities were searching for the boyfriend, who was currently at large.

Distress call reported by brother

The FCT Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident. She explained that on 22 January, a distress call was received at the Dei-Dei ‘A’ Division from Esther’s brother, Peter Akwaji.

“He reported that his sister, Esther Akwaji, left home on 21 January, 2026, at about 3 p.m., stating that she was going to a bank in Dei-Dei but never returned,” she said.

Anonymous call from alleged boyfriend

SP Adeh added that later that evening, Akwaji received an anonymous call from an individual claiming to be the deceased’s boyfriend.

“The caller stated that Esther had visited him at his residence, where he bought food for her, which she ate, after which she began vomiting,” Adeh said.

She explained that the caller reported that Esther was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where she was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

Police recover body for autopsy

Police operatives from the Dei-Dei Division visited the hospital, where Esther’s body was recovered and deposited at the mortuary. Authorities said an autopsy would be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.

“Discreet investigations have commenced and efforts are currently ongoing to trace and apprehend the alleged boyfriend, who is presently on the run,” SP Adeh said.

Police assure public of thorough investigation

The command assured the public of its commitment to justice.

“The Command assures members of the public of its unwavering commitment to a thorough investigation and to ensuring that all persons found culpable are brought to justice. Further developments will be communicated as investigations progress,” she said.

In a related advisory, the FCT Police cautioned couples against publicising their relationships on social media. SP Adeh explained that the guidance was intended to protect individuals from potential risks.

