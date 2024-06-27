Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola has gotten fans excited about her colleague and best friend Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding

The movie star shared a series of videos on social media getting ready for the special occasion

Bisola’s first clips from Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremony raised comments from netizens

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremony is now causing a buzz on social media thanks to her best friend, Bisola Aiyeola.

Recall that Sharon announced her marriage to her man in March 2024 as she shared their pre-wedding video online while hiding his face from the public.

Bisola Aiyeola shares sneak peek on Sharon Ooja's wedding day. Photos: @sharonooja, @iambisola

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Sharon’s best friend, Bisola, has taken to social media to update Nigerians about the traditional wedding ceremony.

On June 27, 2024, Bisola posted clips of herself getting glammed up for the occasion. In the video, the movie star could not hide her excitement as she promised Nigerians that Sharon Ooja’s wedding party would be a shut-down.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the video below:

See another clip below:

Fans react to clips from Sharon Ooja’s wedding day

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from netizens about Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremony. Read some of them below:

clarindablondeskincare:

“Omg, Bisola looks like a trophy .”

mucheba1:

“The fact that you are always happy for your friends that’s one of the things I admire about you.”

naana__bekee:

“Since January single people never rest on this app Congratulations to Sharon ❤️.”

tesky_01:

“Congrats to her,movie self dey drop tomorrow gbam ❤️.”

Its_eberechi:

“This year na wedding year .”

iamujuigwe:

“Bisola the best friend every girl needs.”

balo_ng:

“So it's from one wedding to another this week Awa committee of online viewers, we go again .”

He_r_nie:

“What did single people do to you people!!!!!the pain, the torment and the torture!!”

cnash.sassy:

“Single people wona nogo rest oh from one wedding to another another day for us to start running kiti kiti kata kata from one blog to the other .”

Details of Chivido white wedding emerge

In other celebrity marriage news, Legit.ng reported that as the buzz over David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma’s traditional wedding party continued on social media, new details about their white wedding plans emerged.

Recall that Davido and Chioma broke the internet with their nuptials which took place in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

In a new development, the singer’s celebrity blogger friend, Tunde Ednut, has announced that there will be a white wedding.

Source: Legit.ng