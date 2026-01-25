Peller's admission to a private university to study Law has sparked a heated conversation on social media

This comes after the TikTok star and streamer shared his 2023 WAEC result online, which was immediately subjected to public scrutiny.

In reaction, many Nigerians questioned JAMB and the private university that granted him admission as fresh drama unfolded online

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, triggered the conversation after posting his WAEC results to respond to trolls questioning his education. He announced that he had gained admission to a private university in Lagos to study Law.

His 2023 WAEC result showed credits in subjects such as English and Marketing. However, he scored a D7 in Government, and his Literature in English grade cancelled.

These grades quickly sparked debate over his eligibility to study Law. Nigerians began querying the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the unnamed private university about how Peller gained admission.

Some Nigerians also questioned when he sat for JAMB's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), calling on him to share that result as well.

In a related report, Legit.ng revealed that Peller explained his poor command of English despite previously speaking fluently.

During a podcast session with The Honest Bunch, he disclosed that he used to speak proper English before becoming a TikTok influencer. According to him, people did not take him seriously, so he switched to a different manner of speaking that suited his audience.

A screenshot of Peller's 2023 WAEC result, currently making waves on social media, is shown below:

Nigerians' reactions to Peller's WAEC result

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

Treasure3y said:

"Peller studying law wow , poor man pikin dey house with 290 for jamb still dey beg for admission, Nawa ooo."

Morris Monye reacted:

"That Private University needs to be investigated. It is telling on their admission process."

Driplikewealth commented:

"@JAMBHQ when did PELLER write JAMB and pass it that gave him admission to study law ??"

yk_milli said:

"Peller got admitted for Law which we all know he doesn't have the potential..... Millions of Nigerian youths write jamb each year and score 300+ in it, also aspiring for this same law but they never get it Now one olodo that doesn't understand english to pass an exam or that didn't do jamb, tell me how he got admitted??????? Nigeria na wack country."

onlypickable said:

"Law Wetin dey Peller head People wey Sabi book sef no go study law There's nothing that money can't do in Nigeria When did he write jamb Who wrote the exam for him."

Jarvis defends Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that TikTok star Jarvis addressed the ongoing criticism of Peller's education level, clarifying what many people have misunderstood about his schooling.

Jarvis stated that while Peller did not pursue higher education, he is not uneducated as some people have suggested.

She explained that Peller completed his secondary school education and holds a WAEC certificate, which proves that he went through formal schooling.

The TikTok star clarified the difference between someone who is uneducated and someone who simply did not continue to university or other higher institutions.

