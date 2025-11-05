A Nigerian man has shared his findings about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations

According to the young man, he decided to follow the reverend's story after seeing several posts about him online

Following his research on the pastor's life and ministry, he came to a conclusion that he shared with many Nigerians on X

A Nigerian man recently took to social media to share his findings after delving into the life and journey of Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations.

He recounted coming across multiple posts online that drew his attention to the cleric’s story and ministry.

Man shares findings about Ezekiel Dachomo

The man, identified as @ejikebenjamin1 on X, disclosed that he became curious after repeatedly seeing posts about Reverend Dachomo.

He decided to look deeper into the minister’s life, tracing his experiences, challenges, and commitment to his faith.

After spending some time learning about the reverend, he shared what he described as a conclusion about the man's devotion to his calling.

In his post, he expressed great admiration for Reverend Dachomo, describing him as a true soldier of Christ who had endured severe trials without losing faith.

He reiterated how, despite facing destruction, danger, and personal loss, the cleric had continued to serve with courage and trust in God.

The X user portrayed Ezekiel as an embodiment of perseverance and faith, noting that his steadfastness in the midst of adversity stood as an inspiration to many.

Speaking further, he emphasised that the minister's endurance under pressure was not just a sign of personal strength but also a proof of deep spiritual conviction.

In his words:

"Kept seeing posts about this reverend and I finally followed his story, mehn, and-all I can say is, this is a true soldier of Christ. These are the people that can boldly say I have finished the race. Despite the destruction and threats — he has remained in faith. A symbol of resilience, devotion, and unwavering trust in God, even in the face of total loss, death and death threat. God be with him."

Nigerians speak about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

Several Nigerians have been taking turns to speak about the popular reverend.

@Val said:

"Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo, you are a true man of God, our lord Jesus has heard your voice and the land, water and grass that their cow eat will fight them."

@olashoyinka4 said:

"If you want to taste true Christianity go to the North. Salvation in the north are purer and genuine."

@annkim293 said:

"Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for Thiers is the kingdom of heaven."

@BrendaMakena added:

"We don't die twice. We died in christ and resurrected in Him. In christ we live, move and have our being. Oh death where is your sting???"

@OZIL added:

"This man has seen something. This man has seen the glory of God that’s his gaze, it’s on that Glory he has no fear !!!"

@Nick carter added:

"Let's hand out country to the West because obsolete playbooks that is align to our existence a little over 110 years ago. Nigerians no matter what your religion is, try get sense, we don suffer too much naaaa. No religion that has ever existed or even still existing today is superior to our shared humanity- Food for taught."

