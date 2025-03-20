Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has clocked 40 to the joy of her numerous fans and colleagues

The film star turned the milestone age on March 20, 2025, and her three children made the occasion a special one

Mary Remmy Njoku’s fans and colleagues reacted to her birthday photo and the sweet video from her kids

Nigerian actress Mary Remmy Njoku recently celebrated her 40th birthday in style on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page on March 20, 2025, the movie star and ROK TV boss announced her milestone age to the joy of her numerous fans and colleagues.

Mary Remmy Njoku's kids celebrate their mum on her 40th birthday. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Mary Remmy posted a photo of herself rocking a shimmery yellow dress with feathery details on the sleeves. The actress had a huge smile on her face in the photo which she accompanied with a lengthy caption expressing her joy at her new age.

The Nollywood star gave glory to God for the gift of life and every lesson she had learned among other things. She also prayed for wisdom, strength, peace and joy. In her words:

“Dear Divine Creator,

Today, I stand in gratitude for the gift of life. Thank you for every breath, every lesson, and every blessing that has shaped me into who I am. As I celebrate this new year, I ask for your continued grace to guide my steps, your light to brighten my path, and your love to fill my heart.

Grant me wisdom to make sound decisions, strength to overcome challenges, and peace to embrace every moment with joy. May my purpose grow clearer, my impact grow deeper, and my spirit grow stronger. Surround me with love, laughter, and meaningful connections. Let abundance flow in every area of my life, health, creativity, relationships, and purpose.

As I move forward, may each day be a testament to your goodness and a reflection of the light you’ve placed within me. I trust that the best is yet to come. Happy birthday to me.”

See her birthday photo below:

See another of Mary Remmy Njoku’s birthday photos below:

The actress’ big day was made extra special by her three children who made an adorable video to celebrate her new age. In the clip, Mary Remmy Njoku’s two daughters rocked matching traditional outfits while her son wore a white native attire as they expressed their love for their mum.

Before giving her kisses, they screamed:

“Happy birthday mummy, we love you.”

See the cute clip below:

Reactions as Mary Remmy Njoku marks 40th birthday

News of Mary Remmy Njoku’s 40th birthday drew the attention of many Nigerians and they joined in to wish her well on her big day.

Actress Mary Remmy Njoku marks 40th birthday with new photos. Photos: @maryremmynjoku

Juliet.udah said:

“Awwwn 😍I felt this love❤️... Happy Birthday Ma🙌.”

Adowa692 said:

“Happy birthday beautiful and stronger , sweet and hard working woman, pls take your flowers. I love you dearly ❤️ enjoy your special day. God bless you.”

Ruthcoleman778 said:

“Happy blessed birthday ma, Many more years to come 🙏🙏🙏.”

Princess.marcel.7 wrote:

“Happy birthday darling 😍.”

Anitannatin said:

“Awww😍😍Bundles of joy❤️.”

Xamaproductions said:

“Lovely kids, Happy birthday to you ma. Wishing you many more Years, Good Health and God Divine Protection and Favour in Jesus Name.”

Viks_vico wrote:

“The both girls looks so much alike and could pass for a twin ❤️.”

Ngo_chinye said:

“Beautiful princesses and cute king.”

Temzal said:

“Beautiful children.”

Kfashionng wrote:

“Happy birthday ma❤️.”

Mary Remmy Njoku speaks on IVF

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mary Remmy Njoku slammed religious women who do not include IVF in their childbirth stories when giving testimonies.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star made it clear that there was nothing wrong with getting an IVF because God gave humans the wisdom to develop solutions to their problems.

Remmy Njoku advised these religious women to add IVF to their testimony stories to inspire others to make moves.

