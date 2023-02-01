Bola Asiwaju Tinubu is one of the politicians running for the office of the presidency in Nigeria

During his campaign, APC candidate has sported what has become his signature cap design

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven times the politician rocked his signature symbol on hats

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has been up and about for his campaign to be elected as Nigeria's next president.

Photos of Tinubu. Credit: @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Known for sporting the infinity symbol on his caps, BAT - as he is known - has sported different caps with the same symbol.

Legit.ng highlights seven looks below:

1. Black and white cap

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In a recent photo, he posed for a photo with Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, in a black and white design of his signature cap.

2. Blue infinity cap

During a rally in Edo state, he rocked a blue cap with striped design.

3. Brown infinity cap

Here, Tinubu dons a brown ensemble, wearing a cap in a different shade of brown.

4. Blue infinity hat

Here, the politician is captured watching a match as he sports a blue outfit with a two-toned blue cap.

5. Red infinity hat

Here, Tinubu pairs an oxblood cap with a blue agbada as he poses for some photos with the Emir of Bauchi.

6. Gray infinity hat

Here, he poses for a photo with the governor of Lagos stat sporting a gray ensemble.

7. Bowler hat

In his most recent appearance, the presidential aspirant is seen sporting a black hat, very different from his usual style.

Like the others surrounding him, Tinubu's black bowler hat carries his signature symbol as well.

BBNaija star Whitemoney's latest outfit leaves internet users talking: "This one na fresh werey"

Hazel Oyeze Onoduenyi, who is better known as Whitemoney is one Nigerian reality TV star who knows how to get people talking effortlessly.

And when it comes to fashion, the 2021 BBNaija winner always keeps the fashion police busy.

A photo of the singer and TV star was shared on Instagram by @realitytving and the nature of his ensemble has left many people amused.

In the photo, he is seen in a blue and white varsity letterman jacket which he wore over a white see-through sheer top.

Source: Legit.ng