A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment she met Pastor Jerry Eze's wife in church

In the video, she referred to the beautiful pastor's wife as 'mummy' and the woman smiled at her despite being busy at the moment

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users showered praises on the pastor's wife

A female member of Streams of Joy church has captured the hearts of many netizens with a short video.

The video showed the joyous moment that she met with the wife of Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy.

Lady meets Pastor Jerry Eze's wife

The video was shared on TikTok by @mignonfaith3, revealing her excitement as she greeted the pastor's wife.

Despite being preoccupied at the moment, the pastor's wife couldn't help but smile at the greeting.

"The moment Pastor Jerry Eze's wife sighted me. I was so glad to meet with Pastor Jerry Eze's wife. Streams of joy. NSPPD for life. Hi mummy," the post's caption read.

Reactions as lady meets Jerry Eze's wife

Many took to the comments section to express their admiration for her kindness and humility.

As the video went viral on TikTok, it sparked comments of admiration for the pastor's wife, with many emphasising her down-to-earth nature.

@Sir PP said:

"Omo this her walk step ehhh, even the devil gat flee, cause she is not joking with you o."

@Uddy Alvarez said:

"Abeg make I come ans my call so that dem go Dey call me mummy. I love Ds woman die."

@Samson okoso said:

"Amen and Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen amen amen Fire Fire."

@chukwukaa said:

"It's her walking step for me o."

@Okereke Oluchi H said:

"Pastor Jerry got married at the age of 24 and his older than his wife."

@Love reacted:

"Nd na that 2022 I know him Nd that same year I also got testimony from there."

@Ya-rin-ya said:

"They are so beautiful and VERY VERY VERY HAPPYYYYYY this is one of the best KINGDOM MARRIAGE. May Heaven continue to bless them with long life and HIS perfect peace."

@sassynjie said:

"All I see is a strong woman that God used to love, guide, build a man that God used to lead us. God !!!!"

@Big (EL-ROI) Jesus Baby reacted:

"We the nsppd we tell you people how old our father and our mother is stop bringing age that within ask you of please."

@Pastor, Isaiah Ovoke added:

See the post below:

Lady posts discovery about Jerry Eze's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady went viral on social media after sharing her observation about Pastor Jerry Eze's wife, Eno.

In a trending post, she disclosed that she had gone through the pastor's wife's page before drawing the conclusion.

