Self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh slammed Wizkid for ignoring Carter Efe’s 2023 viral tribute song Machala , describing it as one of the biggest fan songs in Afrobeat history

He referenced how Davido boosted Carter Efe’s career during his Twitch livestream appearance, contrasting Davido’s impact with Wizkid’s approach

GehGeh praised Davido’s generosity toward upcoming artists, highlighting the difference in approach between the two stars

Social media personality and self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh has slammed Wizkid for allegedly ignoring Carter Efe's 2023 tribute song Machala.

In a video on his X page, GehGeh highlighted Carter Efe’s rise as Africa’s biggest Twitch streamer, crediting it to Davido’s presence during the stream.

GehGeh drags Wizkid for ignoring Carter Efe, praises Davido. Photo credit: @official_gehgeh/@wizidayo/@davido

Source: Instagram

GehGeh’s comments focused on Carter Efe’s 2023 viral song Machala, which celebrated Wizkid and gained massive attention across social media platforms.

He stated that the song is the biggest fan-made tribute song in Afrobeat history, stressing that Carter Efe used the track to glorify Wizkid’s brand.

According to GehGeh, Wizkid allegedly failed to publicly acknowledge the effort, which he described as more than pride but an unwillingness to share influence.

“Carter Efe dropped one of the biggest fan songs in Afrobeat history,” GehGeh said.

He argued that celebrities who receive support early in their careers should understand the responsibility that comes with success and influence.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” GehGeh stated while emphasising the importance of lifting others through opportunities and visibility.

Gehgeh blasts Wizkid for refusing to share his platform after Banky W helped him to gain fame. @official_gehgeh/@wizidayo

Source: Instagram

GehGeh compares Wizkid and Davido

While discussing platform sharing, GehGeh compared Wizkid’s approach with Davido’s relationship with Carter Efe.

He praised Davido for supporting the comedian-musician, saying the Afrobeats star played a role in helping Carter Efe gain mainstream recognition.

“This man single-handedly made a star”

He said that Wizkid benefited from early support, noting that Banky W provided him a platform at the start of his career.

GehGeh warned that refusing to support others does not stop destiny, that help can come from another source when one door closes.

“If God wants to use you as a vessel and you refuse, God will surely use another person,” he said in the video.

The financial commentator also spoke about his personal efforts in supporting upcoming content creators across social media platforms.

He revealed that many young creators reached out to him for assistance, including funds and encouragement to keep producing content.

“Most of the boys you see on TikTok doing content, na me buy them phone to support them,” GehGeh stated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to GehGeh's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@smssavacion said:

"Some of you Stan Ronaldo and Messi for years. And these two people never acknowledge una stanship or love but you still Dey love them. No come insult wizkid because him no go livestream after you've made a brand of his name constantly on your mouth."

@xii_lion wrote:

"Same Carter wey perform for wiz show, same Carter wey use wiz machala trend for music. Same Carter wey wiz send money give! Same Carter wey deh praise wiz for giving him the chance to blow!"

@manlikedavoh commented:

"Loyalty requires mutual respect and acknowledgment. When it becomes one-sided and unreciprocated, choosing to move on is not betrayal but self-respect and growth."

@officialv2roskey opined:

"Everything geh geh just said is the real truth. Wizkid don't want to share his platform but someone shared their own for him to succeed."

@creativelordtv said:

"Sometimes gehgeh will make sense just like this video."

GehGeh criticised Aki and Pawpaw's fame

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that financial analyst GehGeh claimed Nollywood stars Aki and Pawpaw gained fame primarily due to their short height rather than pure comedic talent.

During a session at his GehGeh University of Wisdom and Understanding, he said their physical appearance amplified humour in early films. He noted their recent movies don't perform as well.

GehGeh attributed it to changes in their looks over time. He said being ugly is an advantage in the entertainment world.

Source: Legit.ng