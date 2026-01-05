King Mitchy, in a live session with Carter Efe, opened up on how she receives support from people for her charity work

The highlight was the moment the philanthropist spoke about receiving more than ₦100 million donation from Seyi Tinubu

Her bold claim about the president's son's financial support for her philanthropic work has triggered reactions online

Social media influencer and philanthropist Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, aka King Mitchy, who gained fame for showing public charity to the less privileged in Lagos, recently opened up about the financial support she receives from people.

During a live session with Nigerian streamer Carter Efe, King Mitchy explained her charity funding, spotlighting a ₦100 million donation from Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

When questioned on how she gets funding, Mitchy, in a short video, said:

"Most times I get support. Sometimes people send me to give out money. People just message me. Like, Seyi Tinubu can just message me randomly."

Pressing further, a curious Carter Efe asked,

"What is the highest amount you have collected from someone who asked you to give it out?"

Responding casually, the philanthropist said: "Like, Seyi Tinubu has given me more than ₦100 million." Her comment instantly caused a buzz in the studio, with some of Carter's crew expressing desire to work with her.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Seyi Tinubu, in 2023, gave a whopping sum of N10 million to King Mitchy.

The influencer, who shared the credit alert as proof, disclosed that Seyi had promised N20 million, of which he sent her half.

The viral video from Carter Efe's live stream session with King Mitchy is below:

Reactions as King Mitchy speaks about the donation

While some netizens praised King Mitchy's impact, others criticised Seyi Tinubu over the alleged donation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

itsIshola said:

"He didn't give her for free, but we're not ready for that comvo."

NaijaPidgin_ said:

"Wait.. why ST dey give her money?"

cryptobull_runs reacted:

"Now we know what our taxes are used for."

vlog_Mill said:

"100m that will build common school or hospitality to help the economy lol say power By the time he use 1 trillion to do giveaway, e go reach everybody baba for the boyz."

rxendy said:

"You lots have not seen KingMitchy on the street before….lots of money and gift items go out."

Dhhsjs224932 said:

"Make I no talk o make them no arrest me Man go give you 100m just like that ? Dey play."

OlaoyeAdetunji commented:

"Governorship campaign has started rolling out."

Sarah Martins cries over alleged donation from Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng also reported that actress Sarah Martins got emotional over an alleged donation from Seyi Tinubu.

She disclosed that she was gifted the whopping sum of N20 million allegedly from Seyi Tinubu.

The gesture towards Sarah came after she cried out to the public, alleging she was assaulted by uniformed men, presumably Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials, while cooking for the less privileged on the street.

