BBNaija reality star Tacha has reacted to the fresh impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara

Legit.ng reported that the move was initiated by the state's House of Assembly amid the governor's turmoil with Nyesom Wike

Tacha lamented the lack of progress in the South-South state, comparing it with Lagos. Her post has since sparked reactions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha, has lamented the fresh impeachment proceedings against Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the move, initiated on January 8, 2026, by the Rivers State House of Assembly, comes after his 2023 fallout between Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike, now FCT Minister.

BBNaija star Tacha laments lack of progress in Rivers amid moves to impeach Sim Fubara. Credit: symplytacha/simfubara

Source: Instagram

Reacting, Tacha, who made headlines for defending Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, lamented the endless political turmoil that stifled progress in her childhood home state.

According to the reality star, there was no major development reported in the state over two years. "This is why I don’t drag Lagos. Lagos has issues, yes, but at least it’s moving," Tacha said.

She also prayed the residents of Rivers would one day come together to fix the state.

"I genuinely feel sad for Rivers State. Fact is, I grew up there, I love that place deeply. But every time Rivers is in the news, it’s one political fight or the other. No progress stories. No excitement. Just live chaos. And for the past two years, not one solid development headline. You start to wonder how businesses and investments are even surviving. This is why I don’t drag Lagos. Lagos has issues, yes, but at least it’s moving. When I look at R/S, I just ask: when will this state be allowed to breathe? When will the people breathe? With what’s happening now, it’s clear the next few years are already being wasted till the next elections. It’s a shame. I pray one day the people of Rivers get tired, come together, and truly fix the state," she wrote.

Tacha compares Rivers with Lagos in regards to development. Credit: symplytacha

Source: Instagram

Tacha's tweet as she reacts to the move to impeach Governor Sim Fubara is below:

Reactions trail Tacha's lamentation

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the reality star's lamentation. Read them below:

Rouphages commented:

"Blame Asiwaju all day but one thing he never compromised is the development of Lagos state. That has always been a priority to him more than any political struggle but can we say the same about Wike?"

Dannymasterp said:

"River's State as the second largest economic state in our country Nigeria after Lagos State - Fubara been the Governor should be able to take full responsibility to ensure peace and stability in Rivers State."

Billions1430 commented:

Una too like quarrel n fight pass development Una carry am enter governance

Johneno07300770

"The main is issue here is that the past Governor should leave the state affairs and focus on his minster work in Abuja that's all ,right now the past Governor has his own caucus members inside the House of Assembly as well before Nigeria will be good God father needs to stop

nuggetman1_ commented:

"A state of particular concern not surprised there’s oil Too many interest."

