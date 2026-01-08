The Rivers State House of Assembly has initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara for alleged gross misconduct

Speaker Martins Chike Amaewhule threatens mass resignation if Governor Fubara's impeachment fails

Disagreements and power struggles between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, underscore rising political tensions in Rivers State

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Martins Amaewhule, Speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, on Thursday, January 8, sternly condemned the governor of the state, Siminalayi Fubara, for “deliberately refusing” to present the state budget as required by law.

It would be recalled that the Rivers House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

Legit.ng reports that day’s proceedings reflect renewed hostilities between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amaewhule condemns Fubara over budget

Speaking shortly afterwards, Amaewhule described the situation in the oil-rich state as harmful to democratic governance.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Amaewhule warned that if state lawmakers fail to see Governor Fubara’s impeachment through, they may be compelled to resign from their positions.

Rivers: Amaewhule declares, “better we resign”

Amaewhule said:

"The governor is a threat to our democracy. It is better we all resign and leave the governor and those he wants to use to defraud Rivers people. We cannot continue to allow this to happen. We sit here, elected people, and we cannot follow, we cannot enforce the constitution. Then why are we here? Why are we sitting here? Why were we elected? For how long are we going to allow this to happen? Distinguished colleagues, enough is enough.

"If they want us to forget the legislature, we leave the legislature. Let only the governor and the deputy governor spend as they like, eat our money and do as they like. Why were we elected? Why do we have the legislature? Why can't we be allowed to do our job? We will follow this impeachment process through."

The Rivers Speaker added:

"The Supreme Court has confirmed that the governor has committed offences against the constitution. Let the courts, let the law take its course. The law has to take its course. Mr. President, we thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a father. Mr. President has done his best. Mr. President has spoken to the governor. In my presence, Mr. President told the governor, 'I'm giving you a second chance'. The governor refused. He gave him another one. The governor refused. How many times would Mr. President call us?”

Rivers: Senator Nwogu tackles Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Fubara faces mounting pressure, a former National Assembly member, Senator Olaka Nwogu, said that all agreements with Wike intended to resolve the state’s political crisis “were flouted by the governor at one time or another.

Nwogu, who stated that he was part of a major meeting in 2025, Nwogu faulted the Rivers governor's integrity.

Asked if an agreement was reached that Fubara would not contest for a second term in the 2027 Rivers state gubernatorial election, the former federal lawmaker replied: "Well, that is part of it."

