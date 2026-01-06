Nigerian streamer Carter Efe reacted sharply after Tunde Perry claimed he’ll never meet Wizkid

The entertainer questioned the importance of proximity to a celebrity in the industry

He further highlighted how meaningful connections, not bragging rights, define one’s success

Content creator and streamer Carter Efe has fired back at socialite Tunde Perry after the latter claimed that Carter Efe would never have the chance to meet Afrobeats star Wizkid.

Tunde Perry took to social media to share his recent encounter with Wizkid, who is currently in Lagos.

During the post, he stated that he could confidently tell Carter Efe that meeting the singer was out of the question.

Reacting during a livestream, Carter Efe dismissed Tunde Perry’s comments as unnecessary and provocative.

He questioned the importance placed on being close to Wizkid, arguing that meeting any artist should not be seen as a measure of relevance or success.

He referenced his own experience with another music superstar, Davido, who appeared on his livestream.

Carter Efe explained that the interaction with Davido opened doors to new opportunities, deals, and financial support, noting that more people had been reaching out to him since then.

“Since Davido come my livestream, different things just dey come my life. Different deals. People dey reach out to me, dey dash me money and other things because of Davido.

"Because you sit down near Wizkid, body dey sweet you, you come dey talk anyhow. Come sit down with Davido make you see how your life go change. You dey tell me I no go ever see Wizkid? Wetin I wan use Wizkid do? Wizkid na God?” Carter Efe said.

He emphasised that meaningful connections and personal growth matter more than bragging rights about knowing a particular celebrity, stressing that no artist should be placed on a godlike pedestal.

Carter Efe trends online

@realIb122 said:

"Make we no lie If nah Wizkid turn up for am, E for get sub pass."

@Karmakhiz0 said:

"Man just switch lanes completely after linking up with Davido. Tunde Perry go shock for this response fr. Na survival things, nobody holy pass when belle dey hungry! Big Wiz fans go vex, but Carter don move on. Who no like better connection?."

@nasty2ways said:

"Tha tunde perry na just opportunist jare Anywhere belle face."

@olamikaye said:

"Me I sha Dey wait for the day this shameless guy go change mouth for now enjoy the clout."

@idavidedet siad:

"I love what Carter is doing but he should desist from bringing Wizkid into every of his conversation. He might not see the efffect now but it will have a negative toll on him later. Remember Wizkid’s Influncer whether indirect or not kept him in the spotlight for this long.."

@StillDrayday said:

"This Guy Is Grown Up With This Streaming !!! Not Here For Just Fvvling But Fact Saying Here !!!!! That Tunde Perry To Dey Talk Egbon Adugbo Wey Still Never Know Wetin God Do Am !!!"

GehGeh praises Davido for supporting Carter Efe

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that self-proclaimed financial expert GehGeh criticised Wizkid for ignoring Carter Efe’s viral tribute song Machala released in 2023.

He compared this to Davido’s support, noting that the singer’s appearance on Carter Efe’s Twitch live stream helped to boost his career.

GehGeh praised Davido for supporting upcoming talents and stressed that helping others does not reduce one’s success.

