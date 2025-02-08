A Nigerian pastor, Apostle Harrison Ayintete, has said that there is nothing wrong with men putting on earrings to church

The pastor who spoke while preaching to his Refinery Church International members used a biblical example to support his opinion

Apostle Harrison's comment section had strong opposing reactions as many said his teaching was wrong

The founder of Refinery Church International, Harrison Ayintete, has reacted to his male church members wearing earrings.

The man said that a person once asked him why some male members in his church wear them and he told the person he had no idea.

Apostle Harrison said that men wearing earrings does not make them less a Christain. Photo source: Apostle Harrison Ayintete

What Bible said about men wearing earrings

He wondered if the person was expecting him to go through their wardrobe and ask them why they wore such an accessory.

Apostle Harrison cited a bible instance to support that there was nothing wrong with men wearing the item.

The man said that when the Israelites left Egypt, they borrowed gold and their sons and daughters wore earrings. He asked people to read their Bible well.

"It has never been an issue that a man wore earrings in the Bible."

The pastor, however, pointed out that wearing earrings as a man in Nigeria might get a person wrongly profiled as a yahoo boy.

He added that people should not think that wearing earrings as a man affects the man's faith in God. Apostle Harrison asked people to disabuse their minds of such belief.

The pastor's video had this caption:

"Bible is not against MEN WEARING EARRINGS!! Stop peddling your cultural bias as gospel!"

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pascal°9ross said:

"Can you wear earrings to a job interview?? God go help us sha end time pastors."

son_of_faith said:

"Omo people are just turning the Bible upside down.... imagine pastor saying men wearing ear rings is not bad."

PRØSPER said:

"I’ve no tattoos neither ear rings. But I’ll tell you this man here is speaking fact. He backed his preaching with the Bible, and instead of you to go read the Bible. Una just Dey argue here."

marvysmood said:

"The Bible say 'many shall come in my name but i did not call them'. we are already in that time God should save us sha.

King Jerry Peter said:

"The old testament in the Bible they were put on earring abi but after the death of the Lord Jesus Christ did they put on earring."

Solomon said:

"As a believer,if you’re doing something and the world sides with you then watch yourself."

Joshua Johnson said:

"Most of y'all are missing it,this man of God is not in any way justifying wearing of earrings but his points is that wearing them doesn't make u less of a Christian."

