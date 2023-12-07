Fat-rising content creator King Mitchy expressed her delight upon receiving a generous gift of ten million naira from Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu

The announcement was made by Mitchy through her social media account on the evening of December 7

She further revealed that Seyi had pledged a total of 20 million naira, which was part of the money she received

A fast-rising Nigerian content creator, King Mitchy, popularly known as Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, is ecstatic, as she recently received a whopping sum of ten million naira from the country's president's son, Seyi Tinubu.

Mithcy took to her social media page to reveal the exciting news that took place on the evening of December 7.

Content creator receives N10m from Seyi Tinubu Credit: @seyitinubu, @kingmicthy

Source: Instagram

She disclosed that Seyi had promised 20 million naira, of which he sent her half of it.

In her message of appreciation to Seyi, she included a screenshot of the credit details she had gotten from him.

Mithcy is well-known for her charitable work, including providing shelter and financial aid to needy people.

See her post below

Netizens react to the N10m gift from Seyi Tiniubu

Legit.ng captured the directions below:

romeo_lifestyle_1:

"Congratulations a lot of hopeless people go enjoy this Christmas, e go hot."

kvngsofine14:

"10+4= 14 million, Where una Dey see money?"

hypeman_mightypepe:

"Ahh u get 4m low-key okay no dha forget us."

__frydaz:

"Okay I see what they did there. Wow. Make I come dey go twitter asap."

reezwa_doo2:

"Yah Allah change my story from Grass to grace, from nothing to something, from treches to trending. Amin."

uchepaid_01:

"I Dey see 14meter for available balance abii my eye no Dey see clear."

fholarholly:

"Everyone knows u wil use it for many people judiciously, tank u sir."

Source: Legit.ng