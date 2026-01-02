Anthony Joshua was spotted praying and listening to the Holy Quran in a rare, emotional clip

The video showed the renowned boxer reflecting on life, faith, and his desire to rise stronger

The moment reportedly came shortly before his tragic accident that took the lives of his two closest friends

A rare clip of world-renowned boxer Anthony Joshua listening to the Holy Quran while praying has gone viral online.

The now-trending video has sparked widespread reactions among fans and followers.

The video, shared by Instagram user Khaled Beydoun, shows Joshua inside his car, speaking directly to God as he reflects on his life and career.

In the clip, the boxer is heard saying, “I have been praying to God to let me shine brighter again and conquer the world once more. I know I can do it, but without Him, I am nothing. I want God to put His hands on my chest and my soul, and make my star shine brighter again.”

Joshua continued, “I have also been praying to be fed with things that will enhance me, lift me to a higher frequency, and help my light shine even brighter. I want Him to remove the veil in front of me so that I can see clearly.”

The clip surfaced days after Joshua was involved in a tragic road accident on Monday, December 29, 2025, in Makun, Ogun state. Eyewitnesses say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, near Danco Filling Station, before the Sagamu Interchange.

Joshua’s associates, Latif and Sina, were seated on the side of the vehicle that hit a stationary truck. Both men tragically died at the scene. Latif was Joshua’s personal trainer, while Sina served as his strength and conditioning coach. Joshua, who was seated in the back seat, was rushed to hospital for treatment.

In the video, Joshua’s words reflect his determination to overcome the setback, saying he wants to be spiritually and physically strengthened.

“I want God to feed me with things that are going to enhance me and take me to the highest frequency,” he said.

Reports claim that Anthony Joshua was influenced by his late friend, Latif, popularly known as Latz, who was a devoted Muslim.

hinajellybean said:

"The dawah of his brothers was accepted and Allah took them when he was pleased with them. May they both obtain the highest rank of Jannah and may they both benefit from the reason AJ maintains his path to Allah swt."

khaledbeydoun said:

"A devastating way to end 2025, inshallah, God provided him with strength to get through these hard times."

halalfitmen said:

"May God guide him to Islam. Ameen."

thereal_ahad_26 said:

"I pray that Allah Taala makes Anthony Joshua successful soon🤲🤲."

leenasheikh23 said:

"May Allah(swt) be pleased with him, and grant him the highest paradise, Ameen ♥️🤲🏽."

donneincerchiobookclub said:

"« I’m nothing » ❤️ The beginning of being actually something 🤍."

mrfadhlu said:

"Masyaallah that's why he's survived."

miro_aj said:

"Called it! Allah is the best of planners 🙏."

dr.actinmyosin said:

"May Allah guide him Amin ❤️."

muslima.on.the.run said:

"Wait, he’s Muslim?"

indoneeso said:

"Alhamdullilah may Allah grant him goodness."

just_asha__ said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ May Allah ease his heart."

elreyingles said:

"To hear anyone talk in this way makes my heart warm. That veil you talk about, yes, I know all about that veil."

Eyewitness speaks on Anthony Joshua's car accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that another person shared what he witnessed during the recent accident involving Anthony Joshua.

In a heartbreaking post shared via the Instagram app, the man recounted how the boxer's car allegedly drove under a parked truck.

