A Nigerian doctor shared a worrying observation after watching a video of how Anthony Joshua was rescued from the accident scene

He pointed out things that were done wrongly and educated the public on what could have been done in such situation

What he said moved many Nigerians and caught people’s attention, as conversations trended over the accident

A Nigerian doctor shared what he observed concerning how British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was rescued from the accident scene.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

Doctor reacts to Anthony Joshua's accidnt rescue

A video showing how Joshua was rescued from the accident also surfaced online, and the doctor pointed out what could have been done better.

Reacting to the video, a doctor identified as @the_beardedsina, shared what he noticed about how the boxer was rescued.

He captioned the video:

"Still on Anthony Joshua, so many things wrong, some things to learn. Please watch."

He added in the comments:

"We need to pressure out government to do better. There is no reason in 2025 that our Healthcare system doesn't have functioning emergency response system. Thats not first aid in the video. That's dangerous aid. He could have died with all the mode."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions trail doctor's view on Anthony Joshua's ordeal

